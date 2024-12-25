Beyoncé NFL halftime show – LIVE: How to watch Christmas Day performance as anticipation builds
Pop superstar is gearing up to perform Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
NFL fans are in for a Christmas treat as Beyoncé is set to perform the halftime show for Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday broadcast.
This year, the streaming giant will host the two Christmas games between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. EST and the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texas at 4:30 p.m. EST.
The 29-time Grammy-winning pop superstar, 43, will take the field at the NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston halfway through the second game.
She will, for the first time ever, perform live renditions of tracks off her latest album, Cowboy Carter. She’s expected to be joined by artists featured on the record, which could potentially include Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.
Beyoncé is no stranger to the NFL stage. She headlined the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and also made a guest appearance when Coldplay headlined in 2016.
Other Christmas Day performances include a pre-taped recording of Mariah Carey’s holiday chart-topper “All I Want for Christmas Is You” ahead of the first game, and the Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix singing the national anthem at the second.
Follow along below for live updates
“Roasted by beyoncé 12.24.24”
Beyoncé poked fun at Netflix after the buffering issues during the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight. Here’s hoping for better luck this time...
Beyoncé trolls Netflix over buffering issues ahead of NFL Christmas halftime show
The Grammy winner will be performing at the Texans vs Ravens game on December 25
How to watch
The centrepiece of Netflix’s Christmas programming this year - aside from the usual serving of festive movies - is two live NFL games, including a special half time performance from Beyoncé! The 29-time Grammy-winning pop superstar is expected to perform songs from her album Cowboy Carter at the NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Texas. Here’s how to watch...
How to watch Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show
Pop superstar will perform tracks from her ‘Cowboy Carter’ album for the first time live
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments