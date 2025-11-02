Benson Boone cancels UK show minutes before taking stage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benson Boone canceled one of his shows in Birmingham, England, less than one hour before he was supposed to be on stage.

The “Beautiful Things” singer, 23, was meant to perform at the Utilita Arena Saturday as part of his American Heart World Tour when he shared on his since-expired Instagram Story that the show needed to be rescheduled.

“I am so sorry but I will not be able to perform tonight,” his statement read. “I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but I cannot give you the show I’d like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now.”

“This is genuinely the crappiest feeling, I am so sorry,” he continued. “I promise you I will do everything in my power to make it up to you. I’ll update you guys as soon as I can. Thank you for everything you do. I love you guys so much.”

The venue had also released a statement at the time, confirming that the concert was canceled and was “working through all possible options to reschedule.”

‘I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but I cannot give you the show I’d like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now,’ Boone told fans ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We understand how disappointing this is and sincerely apologise for the extremely short notice and inconvenience caused,” the statement added.

Boone currently has three dates left in the U.K. portion of his tour, which are all in London starting on Monday.

The cancellation comes a few days after the “Mystical Magical” singer performed in Glasgow, Scotland, as videos circulated on TikTok featuring Boone from that concert complaining about his voice.

Another TikTok video recorded after his Glasgow concert showed a member of the singer’s team informing the crowd that he could not speak to them and would be examined by a doctor.

“As you guys know, Benson is a little ill. He can’t say a single word. He has to go and see a doctor tomorrow so that he can perform in Birmingham,” the team member said. “He’ll come out and wave at you guys. He can’t sign anything or take personal pictures. I told him we weren’t even going to come out here but you know how he is, he is nicer than I am. He wants to make sure he acknowledges you guys. But, he has to save his voice.”

Boone’s tour kicked off on August 22 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Speaking to People at the time about the details of the tour, he explained it is “vastly different than anything I have ever done before.”

“[We have] a far bigger stage than I've ever seen before and there's little choreographed moments and better outfits and everyone's a little more locked in,” he told the publication. “We rehearsed for like two weeks, which probably doesn't sound very interesting at all, but that's a big deal to me.”