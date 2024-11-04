Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Controversial singer-songwriter and rapper Azealia Banks made the last-minute decision to vote for Kamala Harris one day before the 2024 Presidential Election.

The “212” artist, 33, who last year announced she would be voting for Donald Trump, took to X on Monday (November 4) to share the reasoning behind her decision.

In a lengthy rant, Banks openly criticized Democratic candidates Harris and Governor Tim Walz, calling them “stupid and incoherent” and “trash” respectively, before going on to single out Tesla CEO and Trump supporter Elon Musk, labeling him a “dirtbag.”

“I really think keeping Elon Musk away from any type of political power in the USA is tantamount to any issue on the table here,” she wrote of the tech billionaire who has become one of Trump’s most loyal celebrity supporters.

“You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself. He’s already been given way too much tax payer money – Allowing him to ascend to any position of political authority is very f***ing dangerous,” Banks said, arguing: “One does not become the richest man in the world because of honesty and good character lol, you must be an expert liar, thief and cheater to become that.”

The Independent has contacted Musk’s representative for comment.

She went on to address America’s influx of migrants, shutting down claims that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) “flew in a bunch of illegal aliens simply for votes.”

Azealia Banks (center) says she will be voting for Kamala Harris because ‘Elon Musk belongs nowhere near American politics’ ( Getty Images )

That notion is “actual stupidity,” she said, before claiming “the DNC doesn’t need to import people to win an election, they can and will just steal it like they did in 2020.”

“I will be Voting For Kamala Harris tomorrow because Elon Musk (a f***ing overrated Ketamine addict) belongs no where near American Politics. The End,” she concluded.

Banks’s endorsement of Harris comes a year after she told The Standard that she would be voting for Trump in the 2024 election because “he’s f***ing funny.”

“He’s been through how many bankruptcies? How many wives? How many television shows? Seriously, nothing can take him down,” she said at the time.

She joins other celebrities, including Harrison Ford and Jennifer Aniston, who have also endorsed Harris in the days just before the election.

Though Harris has garnered the support of several high-profile celebrities, Trump can count on the likes of country stars Jason Aldean and Kid Rock, and actors Zachary Levi, Dennis Quaid and Mel Gibson, all of whom have endorsed him.

While Harris has been overwhelmingly favored by the Hollywood elite, current polls indicate she and Trump are neck-in-neck in key battleground states.