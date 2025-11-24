Ariana Grande says she’s been ‘healing my relationship to music and touring’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ariana Grande is sharing her honest thoughts about her music career.

Amid her success with both Wicked: Part I and Wicked: For Good, the 32-year-old singer spoke about the decision to embark on her first world tour in six years, during a conversation with Nicole Kidman for Interview Magazine, published Monday.

“I’ve just been healing my relationship to music and touring over the past couple of years,” she told Kidman.

When the Big Little Liars star asked what that meant, Grande explained that she’s spent a lot of time rethinking her process for making music.

“With Eternal Sunshine, that felt like a very different experience for me,” the Wicked star said, referring to her 2024 album. “I think the time away from it helped me reclaim certain pieces of it and put certain feelings that maybe belonged to my relationship to fame.”

open image in gallery Ariana Grande says ‘Wicked’ helped her take the ‘baby steps’ toward ‘healing’ her relationship with music and touring ( Getty Images )

“Or the things that come with being an artist, in a box somewhere else, and say, ‘Okay. I don’t have to let go of this thing that I love. I can just put those things over here, and not lose sight of my gifts.’”

She credited her role as Glinda in Wicked — opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba — for helping her take the “baby steps towards healing [her] relationship with music and touring.”

“I think my time with Glinda and with acting really helped me build the strength to be able to do that,” Grande added. “But I can’t express how grateful I am. I think it just held some traumas for me before, and I feel those dissipating, and that is such an extraordinarily beautiful thing.”

The “Side to Side” singer also confessed that when her pop music career took off, it wasn’t easy for her to adjust.

“I hope this doesn’t sound ungrateful, but it’s just a big adjustment when your life changes in that very drastic way,” she explained. “I’m so grateful to be able to do what I love. I just wasn’t expecting certain pieces of it.”

In August, Grande announced The Eternal Sunshine Tour, scheduled to begin in June 2026. The world tour will kick off in Oakland, California, before continuing on to cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and London, with multiple shows scheduled in each city. The last time she toured was in 2018, following the release of her Sweetener album.

open image in gallery Ariana Grande will be going on tour in 2026 for her latest album, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ ( Getty Images for Universal Pictu )

However, during an appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast earlier this month, Grande acknowledged that she’s not focused on just her music right now.

“I think I just am feeling a lot more connected to myself and my art since I started doing different things,” she said. “I think, you know, I spent so much time only doing pop music, but I grew up as a girl who loved musical theatre and comedy. So I think the thing that will be best for my soul and also my art and for what I'm giving to myself to, is if I'm chasing things that feel very right in the moment.”

Grande then hinted that this upcoming tour could be her last one for a while.

“And I don’t want to say any definitive things; I do know that I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time,” she concluded. “So, I’m going to give it my all and it’s going to be beautiful and I’m so grateful that I think that’s why I’m doing it because I’m like ‘One last hurrah!’ For now.”