Adele and Celine Dion tear up during emotional embrace as fans go wild

Adele and Celine Dion shared a tearful exchange at the British singer’s show.

Dion, 56, was one of many people in attendance at the “Hello” singer’s recent concert in Las Vegas.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Adele is seen bursting into tears after spotting the Canadian musician in the crowd.

The Grammy-winner – dressed in a sleek all-black ensemble – then proceeded to greet Dion over a barrier, embracing her in a big hug.

Dion then kissed Adele’s hand before letting her go and taking her seat once again, before dabbing at her teary eyes with a tissue.

“Give it up for Miss Celine Dion,” said Adele, prompting the music legend to stand up to the thunderous cheers of fans in the audience.

Speaking to the BBC, a concert-goer called Nasser, who captured the moment on his phone, said: “This truly felt like she was proudly handing the keys to Adele. And when Adele gave her that hug, everyone felt what they felt.”

The Colosseum Theatre at Caesars Palace, where Adele is currently hosting her concert residency, was originally built for Dion’s 2003 debut residency.

Their mutual admiration for one another is well-documented, with Adele having previously shown off her most prized posession: a used piece of Dion’s chewing gum that she got framed.

Last month, Adele announced that she would be taking an extended break from music after she concludes her Las Vegas residency in November.

The 36-year-old explained that she has been touring and performing non-stop for almost three years, and that she’s ready to get back to “living my life”.

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now,” the singer said through tears. “I want to live my life that I’ve been building and I will miss you terribly.”

open image in gallery Music-Adele ( 2022 Invision )

The Grammy-winner emphasised that this period has been the “longest” time she has ever performed for, and she will likely never commit to such a schedule again.

Meanwhile, Dion left fans teary-eyed with her “stunning” appearance at the Paris Olympics earlier this year.

It was her first performance since 2022, when she was diagnosed with Stiff Person’s Syndrome, a rare, incurable disorder, which causes rigidity in the torso and limbs, as well as severe muscle spasms.

open image in gallery ( Screengrab by IOC via Getty Imag )

She was subsequently forced to cancel her world tour as she focused on learning to live with the condition.

SPS is an autoimmune and neurological disorder that causes rigidity in the torso and limbs. Symptoms include stiffening in the torso and limbs, along with muscle spasms.

Dion has previously said that when her condition is at its worst, it feels like someone is pushing on her larynx and pharynx when she tries to sing.