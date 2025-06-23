Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With just a few days left until the UK’s biggest weekend of music kicks off, festival goers may be wondering whether to pack their welly boots or sandals.

Those preparing to head off to Glastonbury have faced changing weather forecasts in the weeks leading up to the world famous event.

In what will certainly be welcomed by most heading to Worthy Farm this weekend, the Met Office has forecast mostly sunny and cloudy skies with highs of around 25C.

This will be a relief after the UK saw temperatures soar over the weekend to 33C in what was the hottest day of the year so far.

Gates to the festival - which is being headlines by by Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young this year - will open at 8am on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Revellers could be setting up their tents on damp ground, as some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle have been forecast on Tuesday. ( Getty )

But revellers could be setting up their tents on damp ground, as some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle have been forecast on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, festival goers can expect temperatures of 25C with sunny intervals, before it grows cloudier in the afternoon.

Worthy Farm is set to wake up to overcast skies on Thursday morning, before sunny intervals are expected with highs of 23C.

On Friday, as the music begins, there are predictions of cloudy skies changing to sunny intervals by late morning with temperatures set to hit 23C once again.

The temperature is expected to stay steady at 23C on Saturday, though more overcast skies are expected.

The final day of the festival will begin once again with overcast skies, before the sun comes out by late morning and temperatures hit highs of 25C.

It comes after the country was hit by a heatwave over the weekend with a provisional high of 33.2C recorded, making it the warmest day of 2025 so far.

open image in gallery The final day of the festival will begin once again with overcast skies, before the sun comes out by late morning and temperatures hit highs of 25C. ( Getty/iStock )

An amber heat-health warning from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) was issued, covering all regions of England.

The mercury hit a record-high of 33.2C in Charlwood, Surrey. On Friday, a temperature of 30.8C was reached, triggering an official heatwave across England and Wales after three consecutive days of hot weather.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

open image in gallery Those preparing to head off to Glastonbury have faced changing weather forecasts in the weeks leading up to the world famous event. ( Invision )

You can find the full forecast for Glastonbury according to the Met Office below:

Wednesday 25 June Sunny intervals with highs of 25C.

Thursday 26 June Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning with highs of 23C.

Friday 27 June Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning with highs of 23C.

Saturday 28 June Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime with highs of 23C.

Sunday 29 June Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning with highs of 25C.