Glastonbury 2025 live updates: Weather forecast, lineup and what time gates open

Glastonbury Festival gets underway this week, with thousands of music fans flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset to watch some of their favourite bands and artists perform.
The gates to Worthy Farm will open at 8am on Wednesday 25 June, with the first headline performance from The 1975 taking place on the Pyramid Stage on Friday.
Neil Young will then headline on Saturday, ahead of Rod Stewart’s Legends Slot on Sunday afternoon and Olivia Rodrigo’s own headline performance on Sunday evening.
Hundreds of other performances will take place across the weekend, including from Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap, British pop stars Charli XCX and RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, pop singer Gracie Abrams, rock bands Wolf Alice, The Libertines and Wet Leg.
Currently, the Met Office is forecasting mostly sunny and cloudy skies over Worthy Farm, with highs of around 25C.
An activity for you while you wait to get onto the site
While you’re sat in the car park waiting for the gates to open, now’s the perfect time to curate your list of acts to see – and ensure you’ll avoid any clashes.
The uncomfortable truth about pay-to-play Glastonbury
Some bands can take the hit of losing money to perform, but everyone else, from bookers to production staff to acts being asked to work bar shifts, is being short-changed, writes Oliver Keens, and it threatens to taint the reputation of a national institution
17 of the weirdest things we’ve seen at Glastonbury
From feeding chips by foot to magicians getting into VIP, nothing that happens at Glastonbury is normal. Musicians and festival-goers tell us their strangest moments...
Fans can now work out any clashes between sets, and which stages their favourite artists are playing
‘Someone stole my wellies!’: Glastonbury’s five muddiest years
Glastonbury might be known as one of the world’s greenest festivals, thanks to its setting in the picturesque Somerset countryside, but every so often the weather turns foul and those verdant fields are churned up into brown sludge.
As many fans will attest, over the years there have been a number of memorable occasions where guests spent more time trying to pry their wellies out of the mud than they did watching bands perform.
Some take this as a cue to give up and go home, while others decide to lean into it, resulting in some of the more iconic pictures of Glastonbury Festival.
Here are five of the muddiest Glastonbury festivals in memory.
When is Glastonbury’s next fallow year and when will 2027 tickets go on sale?
Glastonbury Festival is taking place this week, where thousands of music fans will flock to Worthy Farm in Somerset to see acts including Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975.
It has been confirmed that 2026 will mark the festival’s traditional fallow year, which is held once every five years in order to allow the farmland site to recover.
Here’s what you need to know:
A brief history of the Glastonbury Legends Slot
From Dolly Parton to Kylie Minogue and Shirley Bassey and now Rod Stewart, the Sunday Legends slot at Glastonbury sets the stage for some of the biggest and best moments at the iconic festival.
Glastonbury hit with set cancellation
Glastonbury has been hit with a cancellation one day before the festival is due to begin.
This year’s edition takes place between Wednesday 25 June to Monday 30 June and will be headlined by The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo.
Other artists on the eclectic lineup include Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, rock band Wunderhorse, pop star Charli XCX, singer RAYE, Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap and a mystery act billed as Patchwork.
Find out which set has been cancelled here:
Glastonbury weather: See the latest forecast
Pop, politics and Pyramid Stage record-breakers come to the fore at Glastonbury 2024
Worthy Farm festival saw political statements ring out from main stages as Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA headlined. Read our report from last year’s festival:
