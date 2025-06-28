Glastonbury 2025: How to watch the BBC’s live coverage of festival
The BBC is offering over 90 hours of live-streamed coverage including performances from all the biggest stars
Glastonbury Festival is well underway with the likes of Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli xcx and Kneecap performing across a jam-packed weekend.
The annual music event is spread out over five days and takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset with over 200,000 people attending. Every year, there is a scramble to get tickets as hundreds and thousands miss out.
However, for those who still want to keep up on the action, the BBC’s live coverage promises to stream every big moment.
Follow live updates from Glastonbury 2025 here.
Fans are able to stream the live event through BBC iPlayer, but they will be spoilt for choice as the network is offering over 90 hours of performances with its live coverage of the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park. Pyramid stage sets will be available in Ultra High Definition and British Sign Language.
The Glastonbury Channel will offer reporting from presenters Clara Amfo, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne as they guide viewers through the biggest sets, standout performances, surprises and special guests.
BBC Media recommends the Glastonbury Highlights Channel, adding: “From late evening on Friday 27 June, viewers can catch up with all the biggest, most-talked about performances from this year’s festival, 24 hours a day, until Wednesday 30 July.”
Radio listeners can join in across BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.
Friday, June 27
- 7pm: English Teacher and Wet Leg, BBC Four
- 7:30pm: Glastonbury 2025 Live, BBC One
- 8pm: Glastonbury 2025 Live (continued), BBC Two
- 8pm: Supergrass and Blossoms, BBC Four
- 9pm: Glastonbury 2025 Live, BBC Two
- 9pm: Franz Ferdinand and Wunderhorse, BBC Four
- 10:30pm: The 1975, BBC One
- 10:30pm: Loyle Carner, BBC Four
- 12am: Glastonbury 2025 Live (Late Night), BBC Two
Saturday, June 28
- 5pm: Glastonbury 2025 Live, BBC Two
- 7pm: John Fogerty, BBC Four
- 8pm: Gary Numan, BBC Four
- 9pm: Amyl and the Sniffers and Beth Gibbons, BBC Four
- 9:19pm: RAYE, BBC One
- 10:10pm: Glastonbury 2025 Live, BBC Two
- 10:10pm: Charli XCX – BBC One
Sunday, June 29
- 5pm: Glastonbury 2025 Live, BBC Two
- 7pm: Celeste, BBC Four
- 7:15pm: Rod Stewart, BBC One
- 8pm: Cymande and Black Uhuru, BBC Four
- 8:45pm: Glastonbury 2025 Live, BBC Two
- 9pm: Snow Patrol and St Vincent, BBC Four
- 9:45pm: The Prodigy, BBC Four
- 10pm: Olivia Rodrigo, BBC One
