Glastonbury 2025 live: Weather, lineup, BBC schedule, map and latest updates
Organiser Emily Eavis and her father, festival founder Michael Eavis, have opened the gates to Worthy Farm, allowing thousands of music fans to set up camp
Glastonbury Festival is officially underway, with thousands of music fans flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset to watch some of their favourite bands and artists perform.
The gates to Worthy Farm were opened by founder Michael Eavis and his daughter, festival co-organiser Emily Eavis, at 8am on Wednesday, ahead of the first headline performance from The 1975, which will take place on the Pyramid Stage on Friday.
Neil Young will then headline on Saturday, ahead of Rod Stewart’s Legends Slot on Sunday afternoon and Olivia Rodrigo’s own headline performance on Sunday evening.
Hundreds of other performances will take place across the week, including from Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap, British pop stars Charli XCX and RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, pop singer Gracie Abrams, rock bands Wolf Alice, The Libertines and Wet Leg.
Earlier, Emily Eavis offered her stance on the Kneecap controversy after prime minister Keir Starmer claimed it would not be “appropriate” for the band to perform.
Currently, the Met Office is forecasting mostly sunny and cloudy skies over Worthy Farm, with highs of around 25C.
The gates to Glastonbury Festival have opened for the 2025 celebration of performing arts and music.
Organiser Emily Eavis and her father, co-founder Sir Michael Eavis, could be seen counting down and cheering as the festival officially opened while a brass band played.
Campers arriving at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset can expect a mixed bag of sunshine and rain throughout the week, “with sunny spells and scattered showers expected throughout the day” on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
This year's event will see headline performances from British rock/pop band The 1975, veteran singer Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts, and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.
Performing in the coveted Sunday tea-time legends slot this year is Sir Rod Stewart, who previously said he will be joined by his former Faces band member Ronnie Wood, as well as some other guests.
His performance is to come after the Maggie May singer postponed a string of concerts in the US, due to take place this month, while he recovered from flu.
Speaking to BBC News about the performance, he said: “I just wish they wouldn't call it the tea-time slot.
“That sounds like pipe and slippers, doesn't it?”
He previously said he had persuaded organisers to secure him an hour-and-a-half slot after initially being offered 75 minutes.
“Usually I do well over two hours, so there's still a load of songs we won't be able to do,” he said.
“But we've been working at it. I'm not gonna make any announcements between songs. I'll do one number, shout 'next', and go straight into the next one.
“I'm going to get in as many songs as I can.”
Reporting by Press Association
Glastonbury organiser says Irish band Kneecap ‘welcome’ despite Keir Starmer objections
Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has offered her stance on the ongoing debate about Irish trio Kneecap’s scheduled performance at Glastonbury Festival this week.
My colleague Maira Butt reports:
