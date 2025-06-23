Glastonbury 2025 live updates: Weather forecast, lineup and what time gates open
Emily Eavis will open gates to Worthy Farm on Wednesday ahead of headline performances from The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo
Glastonbury Festival gets underway this week, with thousands of music fans flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset to watch some of their favourite bands and artists perform.
The gates to Worthy Farm will open at 8am on Wednesday 25 June, with the first headline performance from The 1975 taking place on the Pyramid Stage on Friday.
Neil Young will then headline on Saturday, ahead of Rod Stewart’s Legends Slot on Sunday afternoon and Olivia Rodrigo’s own headline performance on Sunday evening.
Hundreds of other performances will take place across the weekend, including from Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap, British pop stars Charli XCX and RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, pop singer Gracie Abrams, rock bands Wolf Alice, The Libertines and Wet Leg.
Currently, the Met Office is forecasting mostly sunny and cloudy skies over Worthy Farm, with highs of around 25C.
Follow live updates below.
‘Someone stole my wellies!’: Glastonbury’s five muddiest years
Glastonbury might be known as one of the world’s greenest festivals, thanks to its setting in the picturesque Somerset countryside, but every so often the weather turns foul and those verdant fields are churned up into brown sludge.
As many fans will attest, over the years there have been a number of memorable occasions where guests spent more time trying to pry their wellies out of the mud than they did watching bands perform.
Some take this as a cue to give up and go home, while others decide to lean into it, resulting in some of the more iconic pictures of Glastonbury Festival.
Here are five of the muddiest Glastonbury festivals in memory.
When is Glastonbury’s next fallow year and when will 2027 tickets go on sale?
Glastonbury Festival is taking place this week, where thousands of music fans will flock to Worthy Farm in Somerset to see acts including Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975.
It has been confirmed that 2026 will mark the festival’s traditional fallow year, which is held once every five years in order to allow the farmland site to recover.
Here’s what you need to know:
