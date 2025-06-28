Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Glastonbury 2025 live: Matty Healy leads The 1975’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage

Latest updates as Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi makes an emotional return to the festival, while Matty Healy’s band make their headline debut

Roisin O'Connor
Saturday 28 June 2025 06:12 EDT
Comments
'This is really scary':1975 headline at Glastonbury

The 1975 headlined Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Friday night while fellow artists including Alanis Morissette, Lola Young, CMAT and En Vogue played on a number of the festival’s main stages.

Hundreds of performances are taking place across this weekend, including from Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap, British pop stars Charli XCX and RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, pop singer Gracie Abrams, and rock bands Wolf Alice, The Libertines and Wet Leg.

Fans were furious during The 1975’s set, led by frontman Matty Healy, as the BBC’s livestream appeared to crash repeatedly, causing viewers to complain on social media. Healy had earlier admitted he was “very scared” by the daunting task of headlining tonight.

Earlier today, Lorde was confirmed as a surprise set at Woodsies, playing her new album Virgin, which was released today (Friday 27 June). Meanwhile, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was confirmed as the mystery act on the Pyramid Stage at 4.55pm, an emotional return covered by writer Louis Chilton.

Yesterday, the BBC confirmed it would not be livestreaming Neil Young’s headline set on Saturday, at the artist’s request. Olivia Rodrigo is headlining Sunday night, with British rocker Rod Stewart in the teatime Legends Slot.

Recommended

Follow live updates below.

Another star spot at Glastonbury

One of our reporters on the ground, Adam White, says that, if morning tent chatter is to be believed, Harry Styles was spotted last night in Shangri-La. But instead of dancing the night away to the NYC Downlow beats, he was “in deep conversation”. Take from that what you will.

Jacob Stolworthy28 June 2025 11:00

Alanis Morissette wowed festival with first ever Glastonbury performance

It’s hard to find fault in Morissette’s pride here: her lyrics raised a generation, giving voice to feelings that many of us possess but tend to lay dormant.

Read Adam White’s review:

Alanis Morissette lets rip during her spectacular Glastonbury debut - review

It’s hard to find fault in Morissette’s pride here: her lyrics raised a generation, giving voice to feelings that many of us possess but tend to lay dormant
Jacob Stolworthy28 June 2025 10:18

The uncomfortable truth about Glastonbury

Some bands can take the hit of losing money to perform, but everyone else, from bookers to production staff to acts being asked to work bar shifts, is being short-changed, writes Oliver Keens, and it threatens to taint the reputation of a national institution.

The uncomfortable truth about Glastonbury

Some bands can take the hit of losing money to perform, but everyone else, from bookers to production staff to acts being asked to work bar shifts, is being short-changed, writes Oliver Keens, and it threatens to taint the reputation of a national institution
Roisin O'Connor28 June 2025 10:01

Glastonbury 2026: Why is there no festival next year?

Organiser Emily Eavis has revealed plans for the festival’s next break, as well as the celebrations for founder Michael Eavis’s 90th birthday

Glastonbury 2026: Why is there no festival next year?

Organiser Emily Eavis has revealed plans for the festival’s next break, as well as the celebrations for founder Michael Eavis’s 90th birthday
Roisin O'Connor28 June 2025 09:01

ICYMI: Our verdict on The 1975’s headline performance

There are evidently nerves bubbling under the surface that, in certain moments, spill over onto the Pyramid Stage. Yet the band still deliver on their unique ability to create an inner-circle intimacy.

The 1975 Glastonbury review: At the height of their powers

There are evidently nerves bubbling under the surface that, in certain moments, spill over onto the Pyramid Stage. Yet the band still deliver on their unique ability to create an inner-circle intimacy
Jacob Stolworthy28 June 2025 09:00

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, ranked

Ahead of the festival’s return to Worthy Farm, Mark Beaumont picks some of Glastonbury’s greatest ever music moments.

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, ranked

Ahead of the festival’s return to Worthy Farm, Mark Beaumont picks some of Glastonbury’s greatest ever music moments
Roisin O'Connor28 June 2025 08:02

The Oasis effect: Bucket hats and Adidas are as ubiquitous at Glastonbury as an unsolicited cover of ‘Wonderwall’

Oasis-core is as ubiquitous at Glastonbury as a ‘Wonderwall’ singalong

Despite the Manchester rock band’s absence at Worthy Farm this year, Olivia Petter has spotted their fashion influence everywhere, from oversized vintage football tees to cargo shorts and sports trainers
Roisin O'Connor28 June 2025 07:01

With her note-perfect, high camp Glastonbury Pyramid Stage slot, CMAT has truly arrived

With her note-perfect, high camp Glastonbury slot, CMAT has truly arrived  - review

Irish artist turns her BBC televised slot on the mother of main stages into what will retrospectively be a launch pad for the next chapter of her career
Roisin O'Connor28 June 2025 06:01

Glastonbury 2025: How to watch the BBC’s live coverage of festival

How to watch the BBC’s live coverage of Glastonbury festival 2025

The BBC is offering over 90 hours of live-streamed coverage including performances from all the biggest stars
Roisin O'Connor28 June 2025 05:02

Franz Ferdinand hailed for ‘genius’ cameo during Glastonbury performance

Franz Ferdinand hailed for ‘genius’ cameo during Glastonbury performance

The indie band teased fans by bringing out the ‘original Capaldi’
Roisin O'Connor28 June 2025 04:01

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in