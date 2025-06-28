Glastonbury 2025 live: Matty Healy leads The 1975’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage
Latest updates as Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi makes an emotional return to the festival, while Matty Healy’s band make their headline debut
The 1975 headlined Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Friday night while fellow artists including Alanis Morissette, Lola Young, CMAT and En Vogue played on a number of the festival’s main stages.
Hundreds of performances are taking place across this weekend, including from Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap, British pop stars Charli XCX and RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, pop singer Gracie Abrams, and rock bands Wolf Alice, The Libertines and Wet Leg.
Fans were furious during The 1975’s set, led by frontman Matty Healy, as the BBC’s livestream appeared to crash repeatedly, causing viewers to complain on social media. Healy had earlier admitted he was “very scared” by the daunting task of headlining tonight.
Earlier today, Lorde was confirmed as a surprise set at Woodsies, playing her new album Virgin, which was released today (Friday 27 June). Meanwhile, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was confirmed as the mystery act on the Pyramid Stage at 4.55pm, an emotional return covered by writer Louis Chilton.
Yesterday, the BBC confirmed it would not be livestreaming Neil Young’s headline set on Saturday, at the artist’s request. Olivia Rodrigo is headlining Sunday night, with British rocker Rod Stewart in the teatime Legends Slot.
Another star spot at Glastonbury
One of our reporters on the ground, Adam White, says that, if morning tent chatter is to be believed, Harry Styles was spotted last night in Shangri-La. But instead of dancing the night away to the NYC Downlow beats, he was “in deep conversation”. Take from that what you will.
Alanis Morissette wowed festival with first ever Glastonbury performance
It’s hard to find fault in Morissette’s pride here: her lyrics raised a generation, giving voice to feelings that many of us possess but tend to lay dormant.
The uncomfortable truth about Glastonbury
Some bands can take the hit of losing money to perform, but everyone else, from bookers to production staff to acts being asked to work bar shifts, is being short-changed, writes Oliver Keens, and it threatens to taint the reputation of a national institution.
Glastonbury 2026: Why is there no festival next year?
Organiser Emily Eavis has revealed plans for the festival’s next break, as well as the celebrations for founder Michael Eavis’s 90th birthday
ICYMI: Our verdict on The 1975’s headline performance
There are evidently nerves bubbling under the surface that, in certain moments, spill over onto the Pyramid Stage. Yet the band still deliver on their unique ability to create an inner-circle intimacy.
The 1975 Glastonbury review: At the height of their powers
