Glastonbury 2025 live: Bob Vylan ‘stand by’ anti-IDF chants as agency ‘drops’ music act
Final day of festival brought major sets from Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart following controversy over Bob Vylan’s Saturday show
Glastonbury Festival 2025 is officially over after a knockout headline set from Olivia Rodrigo and controversy over the BBC’s airing of chants the festival has labelled “appalling”.
Police have said they are assessing videos of comments made by members of Bob Vylan on Saturday (28 June) to determine whether any offences may have been committed – and it’s been reported that they have been dropped by their agents.
The moment threatene to overshadow the music, which was capped off by Rodrigo after a Legends Slot appearance from Rod Stewart, who brought out guests Mick Hucknall, Ronnie Wood and Lulu.
At 22, Rodrigo was one of Glastonbury’s youngest solo headliners, following Billie Eilish who topped the bill when she was just 20 years old.
Headliner Neil Young closed Saturday night with a set that clashed with two other major stars: British alt-pop star Charli XCX, and Grammy-winning rapper Doechii.
The veteran rocker’s performance was livestreamed by the BBC, after Young made a U-turn having previously said he did not want his set to be aired. Other major performances so far have come from Pulp, Haim, Lorde, The 1975, RAYE and Irish pop singer CMAT.
Follow live updates below.
Rod Stewart’s Glastonbury legends slot feels like wringing out the dregs of a career
The first cut may be the deepest, but the first note isn’t even the flattest. It’s an earache, more like writes an unimpressed Mark Beaumont.
Bob Vylan ‘dropped by agents'
Bob Vylan have been “dropped by their agents” after their controversial Glastonbury set, which saw them lead the crowd in an anti-IDF chant.
Glastonbury Festival organisers said they were “appalled’’ by the comment, adding that they “very much crossed a line”. Meanwhile, police are currently assessing Glastonbury footage to decide whether any offences may have been committed.
It’s now been reported that United Talent Agency (UTA) have dropped the band over the backlash. The agency appear to have scrubbed the act from their official website. The Independent has contacted UTA for comment.
More here:
Charli xcx hits back at critics
Charli XCX has addressed accusations that she’s a “fraud” following backlash aimed at her Glastonbury Festival performance.
The 32-year-old singer, who created the Brat cultural phenomenon with the release of her so-named sixth studio album, has openly admitted she uses Auto-Tune when recording and performing her music.
Yet, throughout her performance at Worthy Farm, many viewers watching the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury at home slammed the singer for using the software – and for her style of dancing.
Read the report here:
Bob Vylan responds to Glastonbury controversy
Bobby Vylan, who is one half of punk rap duo Bob Vylan, has shared a lengthy statement after Glastonbury bosses called his onstage comments at the festival “appalling”.
Here's what he said:
Praise for The Prodigy
The Prodigy have received overwhelming praise for their set on Glastonbury Festival’s closing night.
On Sunday (29 June), the group paid a heartfelt tribute to frontman and founder Keith Flint, who died in 2019, with a special edition of their hit “Firestarter” remixed with Flint’s voice.
It marked the first time the band has performed at the Worthy Farm music festival since 2009, having first performed there in 1995 at the peak of their commercial success.
More here:
Amyl and the Sniffera defend Bob Vylan
Rock band Ayml and the Sniffers, who also played Glastonbury 2025, have leapt to the defence of Bob Vylan.
Rapper Bobby Vylan, of rap punk duo Bob Vylan, led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]” on Saturday (28 June).
Police are assessing the footage of comments made by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury to decide whether any offences may have been committed – and Glastonbury organisers said they were “appalled” by the performance.
In the wake of the controversy, Amyl and the Sniffers shared the below:
Ofcom launches BBC probe over Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury chant
Ofcom is seeking information from the BBC on how punk duo Bob Vylan’s “death to the IDF” chant at Glastonbury was broadcast.
The watchdog said the broadcaster has “questions to answer” over its decision to carry the chant during the group’s performance on Saturday.
More here:
Glastonbury 2026: Why is there no festival next year?
Glastonbury Festival has begun, where thousands of music fans will flock to Worthy Farm in Somerset to see acts including Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975.
It has been confirmed that 2026 will mark the festival’s traditional fallow year, which is held once every five years in order to allow the farmland site to recover.
Full story:
Rod Stewart didn’t impress our critic
The first cut may be the deepest, but the first note isn’t even the flattest. It’s an earache, more like
Read Mark Beaumont's review of Stewart's Legends slot here:
Ian McKellen fights back tears during touching moment with Glastonbury crowd
Sir Ian McKellen fought back tears during a touching moment with the Glastonbury crowd.
The Lord of the Rings actor performed alongside the Scissor Sisters to deliver his monologue from their hit Invisible Light, at the Somerset festival on Saturday (28 June).
The 86-year-old was then captured by the BBC Radio 2 team backstage as crowds can be heard chanting.
After the actor was informed they were indeed chanting his name, he became visibly emotional and covered his face with his hands.
