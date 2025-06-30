Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Glastonbury 2025 live: Bob Vylan ‘stand by’ anti-IDF chants as agency ‘drops’ music act

Final day of festival brought major sets from Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart following controversy over Bob Vylan’s Saturday show

Roisin O'Connor,Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 30 June 2025 10:46 EDT
Olivia Rodrigo welcomes The Cure’s Robert Smith onto Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage

Glastonbury Festival 2025 is officially over after a knockout headline set from Olivia Rodrigo and controversy over the BBC’s airing of chants the festival has labelled “appalling”.

Police have said they are assessing videos of comments made by members of Bob Vylan on Saturday (28 June) to determine whether any offences may have been committed – and it’s been reported that they have been dropped by their agents.

The moment threatene to overshadow the music, which was capped off by Rodrigo after a Legends Slot appearance from Rod Stewart, who brought out guests Mick Hucknall, Ronnie Wood and Lulu.

At 22, Rodrigo was one of Glastonbury’s youngest solo headliners, following Billie Eilish who topped the bill when she was just 20 years old.

Headliner Neil Young closed Saturday night with a set that clashed with two other major stars: British alt-pop star Charli XCX, and Grammy-winning rapper Doechii.

The veteran rocker’s performance was livestreamed by the BBC, after Young made a U-turn having previously said he did not want his set to be aired. Other major performances so far have come from Pulp, Haim, Lorde, The 1975, RAYE and Irish pop singer CMAT.

Follow live updates below.

Greg Evans30 June 2025 15:00

Bob Vylan ‘dropped by agents'

Bob Vylan have been “dropped by their agents” after their controversial Glastonbury set, which saw them lead the crowd in an anti-IDF chant.

Glastonbury Festival organisers said they were “appalled’’ by the comment, adding that they “very much crossed a line”. Meanwhile, police are currently assessing Glastonbury footage to decide whether any offences may have been committed.

It’s now been reported that United Talent Agency (UTA) have dropped the band over the backlash. The agency appear to have scrubbed the act from their official website. The Independent has contacted UTA for comment.

More here:

Bob Vylan ‘dropped by agents’ after Glastonbury controversy

Rap punk duo no longer appear on agency’s website days after festival furore
Jacob Stolworthy30 June 2025 14:15

Charli xcx hits back at critics

Charli XCX has addressed accusations that she’s a “fraud” following backlash aimed at her Glastonbury Festival performance.

The 32-year-old singer, who created the Brat cultural phenomenon with the release of her so-named sixth studio album, has openly admitted she uses Auto-Tune when recording and performing her music.

Yet, throughout her performance at Worthy Farm, many viewers watching the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury at home slammed the singer for using the software – and for her style of dancing.

Read the report here:

Charli XCX responds to ‘boomer’ criticism of her Glastonbury set

‘The best art is divisive,’ singer said
Jacob Stolworthy30 June 2025 14:00

Bob Vylan responds to Glastonbury controversy

Bobby Vylan, who is one half of punk rap duo Bob Vylan, has shared a lengthy statement after Glastonbury bosses called his onstage comments at the festival “appalling”.

Here’s what he said:

Bob Vylan share statement after Glastonbury boss calls onstage remarks ‘appalling’

One half of rap duo told fans that he had been ‘inundated’ with a mixture of ‘support and hatred’, but that he stood by what he said
Jacob Stolworthy30 June 2025 13:00

Praise for The Prodigy

The Prodigy have received overwhelming praise for their set on Glastonbury Festival’s closing night.

On Sunday (29 June), the group paid a heartfelt tribute to frontman and founder Keith Flint, who died in 2019, with a special edition of their hit “Firestarter” remixed with Flint’s voice.

It marked the first time the band has performed at the Worthy Farm music festival since 2009, having first performed there in 1995 at the peak of their commercial success.

More here:

The Prodigy praised for ‘electrifying’ and ‘unhinged’ Glastonbury closing performance

‘You can only begin to image the raw energy they bring’ wrote fans
Jacob Stolworthy30 June 2025 12:30

Amyl and the Sniffera defend Bob Vylan

Rock band Ayml and the Sniffers, who also played Glastonbury 2025, have leapt to the defence of Bob Vylan.

Rapper Bobby Vylan, of rap punk duo Bob Vylan, led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]” on Saturday (28 June).

Police are assessing the footage of comments made by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury to decide whether any offences may have been committed – and Glastonbury organisers said they were “appalled” by the performance.

In the wake of the controversy, Amyl and the Sniffers shared the below:

(Instagram)
Jacob Stolworthy30 June 2025 12:00

Ofcom launches BBC probe over Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury chant

Ofcom is seeking information from the BBC on how punk duo Bob Vylan’s “death to the IDF” chant at Glastonbury was broadcast.

The watchdog said the broadcaster has “questions to answer” over its decision to carry the chant during the group’s performance on Saturday.

More here:

Ofcom launches BBC probe over Bob Vylan ‘death to the IDF’ Glastonbury chant

Ofcom said the BBC ‘clearly has questions to answer’ over the broadcast
Jacob Stolworthy30 June 2025 11:30

Glastonbury 2026: Why is there no festival next year?

Glastonbury Festival has begun, where thousands of music fans will flock to Worthy Farm in Somerset to see acts including Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975.

It has been confirmed that 2026 will mark the festival’s traditional fallow year, which is held once every five years in order to allow the farmland site to recover.

Full story:

Glastonbury 2026: Why is there no festival next year?

Organiser Emily Eavis has revealed plans for the festival’s next break, as well as the celebrations for founder Michael Eavis’s 90th birthday
Roisin O'Connor30 June 2025 11:04

Rod Stewart didn’t impress our critic

The first cut may be the deepest, but the first note isn’t even the flattest. It’s an earache, more like

Read Mark Beaumont’s review of Stewart’s Legends slot here:

Rod Stewart’s Glastonbury slot feels like wringing out the dregs of a career

The first cut may be the deepest, but the first note isn’t even the flattest. It’s an earache, more like
Jacob Stolworthy30 June 2025 10:30

Ian McKellen fights back tears during touching moment with Glastonbury crowd

Sir Ian McKellen fought back tears during a touching moment with the Glastonbury crowd.

The Lord of the Rings actor performed alongside the Scissor Sisters to deliver his monologue from their hit Invisible Light, at the Somerset festival on Saturday (28 June).

The 86-year-old was then captured by the BBC Radio 2 team backstage as crowds can be heard chanting.

After the actor was informed they were indeed chanting his name, he became visibly emotional and covered his face with his hands.

Ian McKellen fights back tears during touching moment with Glastonbury crowd

Sir Ian McKellen fought back tears during a touching moment with the Glastonbury crowd. The Lord of the Rings actor performed alongside the Scissor Sisters to deliver his monologue from their hit Invisible Light, at the Somerset festival on Saturday (28 June). The 86-year-old was then captured by the BBC Radio 2 team backstage as crowds can be heard chanting. After the actor was informed they were indeed chanting his name, he became visibly emotional and covered his face with his hands.
Lucy Leeson30 June 2025 10:03

