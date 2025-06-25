Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Can you headline our ultimate Glastonbury quiz? Put your Worthy Farm knowledge to the test

Think you know Glastonbury inside and out? Test your knowledge with this ultimate quiz, covering everything from muddy mayhem to iconic headline moments, as the 2025 festival returns to Worthy Farm

Lauren MacDougall
Wednesday 25 June 2025 04:34 EDT
The Pyramid Stage was packed during Coldplay’s performance in 2011
The Pyramid Stage was packed during Coldplay’s performance in 2011 (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Think you know your Pyramid Stage from your Park Stage? Can you recall which rapper’s booking caused a Britpop backlash, who made surprise appearances, or what exactly that £1 ticket got you in 1970?

Glastonbury Festival kicks off this week at Worthy Farm, Somerset, with headline performances from The 1975, Neil Young, Rod Stewart, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Hundreds of other acts will take to the stages across the site, from Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap to rock bands Wolf Alice and Wet Leg.

As the festival returns with mostly sunny skies forecast, it’s time to put your Glasto knowledge to the test.

From muddy mayhem to legendary sets, this quiz covers the moments every fan should know.

So grab your wellies and glitter – let’s see if you can headline the ultimate Glastonbury quiz.

How did you do? Share your score in the comments.

