Michael Flatley beats legal bid blocking him from Lord of the Dance involvement

A temporary injunction secured against the dancer and choreographer was discharged on Thursday

Michael Flatley outside Belfast High Court
Michael Flatley outside Belfast High Court (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

A legal order preventing Michael Flatley from engaging with the Lord of the Dance production has been overturned by a Belfast court.

Mr Justice Simpson, at The Chancery Court in the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday, discharged a temporary injunction secured against the dancer and choreographer.

Switzer Consulting had taken legal action in a civil case against Flatley for alleged breach of contract, relating to an agreement the firm says was reached to allow it to run the dance shows.

Switzer previously secured a temporary injunction to stop Flatley from interfering with the shows.

More to follow...

