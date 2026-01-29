Michael Flatley beats legal bid blocking him from Lord of the Dance involvement
A temporary injunction secured against the dancer and choreographer was discharged on Thursday
A legal order preventing Michael Flatley from engaging with the Lord of the Dance production has been overturned by a Belfast court.
Mr Justice Simpson, at The Chancery Court in the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday, discharged a temporary injunction secured against the dancer and choreographer.
Switzer Consulting had taken legal action in a civil case against Flatley for alleged breach of contract, relating to an agreement the firm says was reached to allow it to run the dance shows.
Switzer previously secured a temporary injunction to stop Flatley from interfering with the shows.
More to follow...
