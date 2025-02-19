Thousands of Ofcom complaints lodged after Love Island: All Stars fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofcom received more than 2,000 complaints about Love Island: All Stars last week.

The complaints primarily concerned “alleged bullying behaviour” between contestants, Ofcom said.

The majority focussed on alleged bullying by The Only Way is Essex star Elma Pazar towards Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard.

The episodes airing on February 11 and 12 generated the most complaints, with 820 and 1,347 respectively.

A further 63 complaints were lodged against the February 13 episode, and 57 for the February 16 broadcast.

The tensions stemmed from a heart rate challenge where Ekin-Su kissed Sammy Root, who was coupled with Elma.

An argument ensued, which saw Elma swearing and telling Ekin-Su and Curtis to “shut your mouth”, before storming off.

The argument centred on the kiss and Elma's assertion that Ekin-Su and Curtis had the weakest connection in the villa.

It comes after Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen were crowned the winners of the second series of the spin-off show, which sees former Love Island contestants return to the villa in the hope of finding love again.

The final of Love Island: All Stars was aired on Monday ( ITV )

The pair secured the £50,000 prize pot on Monday, while Luca Bish and Grace Jackson finished as runners-up on the show.

Ekin-Su and Curtis finished third, Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame came fourth and Elma and Sammy finished fifth.

Harriet Blackmore and Ronnie Vint were unceremoniously dumped from the South African villa the day before the final by former contestants who flew over to share their thoughts on who was compatible.

The ITV dating show has sparked thousands of complaints in the past, including 24,921 being issued after Faye Winter’s lengthy expletive-laden outburst at Teddy Soares in 2021.

It was revealed last June that the incident ranked number five in the top 10 most complained about programmes in Ofcom history.

Faye later admitted that the rant was not her “finest moment” and she would have complained to Ofcom herself if she had watched another contestant behave in the same way.

In 2022, the show also received 3,617 complaints in one week amid the fallout from movie night, during which contestants viewed footage of their partners being tempted by newcomers or being unfaithful.

ITV has been contacted for comment.