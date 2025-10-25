Louis Theroux podcast dropped by British Airways over Bob Vylan interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Airways has paused its sponsorship of The Louis Theroux Podcast after an interview with Bob Vylan’s frontman. Bobby Vylan, also known as Pascal Robinson-Foster, appeared on the podcast this week, stating he was "not regretful" of leading "death, death to the IDF" chants at Glastonbury Festival this summer, adding he would "do it again tomorrow".

The punk duo had previously made headlines for the chants during their BBC-streamed performance, directed at the Israel Defence Forces.

British Airways has since paused its advertising on the podcast and said that the content “breaches” its sponsorship policy.

A BA spokesperson said: “Our sponsorship of the series has now been paused and the advert has been removed.

“We’re grateful that this was brought to our attention, as the content clearly breaches our sponsorship policy in relation to politically sensitive or controversial subject matters.

“We and our third-party media agency have processes in place to ensure these issues don’t occur and we’re investigating how this happened.”

open image in gallery Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Following their performance in June, Avon and Somerset police launched an investigation into the group who were later dropped by a number of festivals and performances including Radar festival, a show at a German music venue and their US tour after their visas were revoked.

They recently also had to postpone two UK gigs over “political pressure” including a show in Manchester following calls by Jewish leaders and MPs for it to be cancelled.

Despite the criticism the group has also seen support from fans new and old with their album Humble As The Sun re-entering the charts over the summer, climbing to number one in the UK Hip Hop and R&B album charts, and subsequent announcement of their We Won’t Go Quietly 2025 UK tour.

When asked by Theroux if Vylan stands by the chant and if he would do it again, he said: “Oh yeah. Like what if I was to go on Glastonbury again tomorrow, yes I would do it again.

“I’m not regretful of it. I’d do it again tomorrow, twice on Sundays.

“I’m not regretful of it at all, like the subsequent backlash that I’ve faced. It’s minimal.

“It’s minimal compared to what people in Palestine are going through.

“If that can be my contribution and if I can have my Palestinian friends and people that I meet from Palestine, that have had to flee, that have lost members in double digits of their family and they can say, yo, your chant, I love it. Or it gave me a breath of fresh air or whatever.”

Louis Theroux has been contacted for comment.