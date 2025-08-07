Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency dates, opens up about ex-husband’s ‘illness’
Clarkson was married to Brandon Blackstock from 2013 to 2022 and has two kids with him, River and Remington
Singer Kelly Clarkson has postponed the remainder of her Las Vegas residency dates for August as she opens up about her ex-husband’s health issues.
“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” the star said in an Instagram post late Wednesday.
She continued: “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.
I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”
Clarkson was married to Brandon Blackstock from 2013 to 2022 and has two kids with him, River and Remington.
This is a developing story...
