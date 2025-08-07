Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency dates, opens up about ex-husband’s ‘illness’

Clarkson was married to Brandon Blackstock from 2013 to 2022 and has two kids with him, River and Remington

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Wednesday 06 August 2025 22:18 EDT
Comments
Singer Kelly Clarkson has postponed the remainder of her Las Vegas residency dates for August as she opens up about her ex-husband's health issues
(Getty Images)

Singer Kelly Clarkson has postponed the remainder of her Las Vegas residency dates for August as she opens up about her ex-husband’s health issues.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” the star said in an Instagram post late Wednesday.

She continued: “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.

I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Singer Kelly Clarkson has postponed the remainder of her Las Vegas residency dates for August as she opens up about her ex-husband’s health issues
Singer Kelly Clarkson has postponed the remainder of her Las Vegas residency dates for August as she opens up about her ex-husband’s health issues (Getty Images)

Clarkson was married to Brandon Blackstock from 2013 to 2022 and has two kids with him, River and Remington.

This is a developing story...

