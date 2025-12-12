When is the first night of Hanukkah and how is it celebrated?
This year, celebrations commence at sundown on Sunday, December 14, concluding on December 22
Hanukkah, often referred to as the Jewish “festival of lights,” sees families and friends gather for eight consecutive nights to illuminate an additional candle in the menorah, a distinctive multi-branched candelabra.
The Hebrew word Hanukkah translates to “dedication,” commemorating the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem almost 2,200 years ago. This pivotal event followed its liberation by Jewish fighters from occupying foreign forces.
A tiny supply of ritually pure oil found within the Temple miraculously kept the menorah lit for eight days, according to the Talmud. This enduring miracle is memorialised through nightly candle lighting and the tradition of preparing oil-cooked foods, such as latkes.
Hanukkah consistently begins on the 25th day of the Jewish month of Kislev, but its exact timing on the Gregorian calendar varies due to the Jewish calendar's lunar cycles. This means the festival can fall between late November and late December.
Historically not a primary holiday, Hanukkah has gained significant cultural prominence, largely owing to its proximity to Christmas.
Across the diverse spectrum of Jewish observance, the central theme remains consistent: bringing light into darkness. It underscores the powerful message that even a small, against-the-odds endeavour can have a transformative effect.
Most adherents add an additional candle each night, reciting special blessings. Candles are placed from right to left but lit from left to right, ensuring the newest light is always kindled first.
The special Hanukkah menorah has eight branches, plus a 'shamash' candle from which all others are lit. While real flames are traditional, electric menorahs are sometimes used in public displays for safety.
A menorah is traditionally lit in each household and positioned where its light can be seen from outside, often in a doorway or windowsill, symbolising the spreading of God’s light to all nations.
In recent years, the public lighting of large menorahs in city streets and parks, including in front of prominent landmarks, has become increasingly common worldwide. Beyond the candlelightings, charitable giving and engagement in social works are also integral to the celebration for many, reflecting the deeply held belief that the Jewish people are called upon to help improve the world for everyone.