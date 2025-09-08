Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actors Olivia Colman, Javier Bardem and Aimee Lou Wood are among more than 1,300 film workers who have signed a pledge refusing to work with Israeli film institutions “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people”.

The Film Workers For Palestine said that “standing for equality, justice, and freedom for all people is a profound moral duty that none of us can ignore” and added that they “must speak out now against the harm done to the Palestinian people”.

The pledge was also signed by the likes of Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Riz Ahmed, Tilda Swinton, Julia Sawalha, Miriam Margolyes, Ken Loach, and Juliet Stevenson.

A joint statement by the group read: “As filmmakers, actors, film industry workers, and institutions, we recognise the power of cinema to shape perceptions.

open image in gallery Javier Bardem is among those who are part of the Film Workers For Palestine pledge

“In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror.

“The world’s highest court, the International Court of Justice, has ruled that there is a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza, and that Israel’s occupation and apartheid against Palestinians are unlawful.”

The statement continued: “We answer the call of Palestinian filmmakers, who have urged the international film industry to refuse silence, racism, and dehumanisation, as well as to ‘do everything humanly possible’ to end complicity in their oppression.

open image in gallery Aimee Lou Wood has also joined Film Workers For Palestine’s pledge ( Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images )

“Inspired by Filmmakers United Against Apartheid who refused to screen their films in apartheid South Africa, we pledge not to screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions – including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies – that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

The group said that the majority of Israel’s film companies “have never endorsed the full, internationally-recognised rights of the Palestinian people” and added that this was “despite operating in Israel’s system of apartheid, and therefore benefiting from it”.

Absolutely Fabulous actress Sawalha, who has signed the declaration, said: “Witnessing the annihilation of the Palestinians in Gaza by Israel over the past two years has splintered the depths of me, and the unrelenting silence to their suffering is unconscionable.

“As an actress and artist, I carry both the right and the duty to use my voice to shatter the silence by taking action.

“This pledge is my way of joining a global community that refuses to be intimidated, that refuses to surrender to hopelessness, and that insists on saying loud and clear, the lives of Palestinians matter.”

The pledge makes clear that it does not prohibit those involved from working with Israeli people and is instead aimed at institutions.

Signatories of the letter are not limited to actors and also include the likes of editors and cinema programmers.