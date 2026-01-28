The more delulu the better? The Wuthering Heights press tour is off to an intense start
Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ is one of the most hyped films of the year, and the promo around it is already raising eyebrows
With just over a fortnight to go until Emerald Fennell’s already discourse-dominating Wuthering Heights arrives in cinemas, the film’s stars have kicked off what looks set to be an incredibly stylish, and slightly unhinged, press tour.
After countless Barbie-themed looks while promoting Greta Gerwig’s billion dollar-grossing film, Robbie has pivoted to gothic-inspired fashion for her Wuthering Heights’ promotional engagements (think sheer lace, chokers and plenty of tousled hair).
And in a move that feels in line with the marketing for Wicked and Marty Supreme, Robbie and her co-star Jacob Elordi – who are controversially playing destructive lovers Cathy and Heathcliff – are so far drumming up interest in their film by blurring the lines between fiction and reality.
Robbie’s wrap gift for the Euphoria star has been revealed, and while the pair stopped short of getting matching tattoos à la the Wicked girlies (as far as we know), the former Neighbours actor had signet rings custom-made for herself and Elordi.
The bespoke jewellery features two skeletons entwined with each other – in the same pose as the film’s posters – and the Emily Brontë quote: “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” It’s a beautiful, but rather intense, gift for a co-worker, eh?
This came just days after the release of a Vogue Australia interview, which saw the two Queenslanders trade anecdotes about their time filming the movie. Robbie – who also served as a producer – recalled how Elordi, “as Heathcliff”, filled her dressing room with red roses on Valentine’s Day.
“It wasn’t just the gesture of the roses, it was the thing written from Heathcliff, and that little tombstone thing,” she said. “I was like, ah, crafts! Love that. It was crafty, it was meaningful, it was dramatic.”
And in another interview, with US platform Fandango, Elordi admitted he had an “obsession” with Robbie during filming. “If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within 5 to 10 metres at all times,” he said. “Watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food, how she does it. When is it going to slip? When is the thing going to come undone? And, it never comes undone.”
It’s a confession that would, in any other industry, spark a call from HR. But to market a film in 2026? The winning vibe nowadays seems to be “the more delulu, the better”. Who cares that Robbie is married with a baby, and Elordi is reportedly back with his influencer ex? Perhaps Warner Bros think we’ll forget these key details.
Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walked a similarly blurry path while promoting parts one and two of John Chu’s musical, holding hands and gushing over each other on red carpets and interviews, before revealing matching tattoos.
And while promoting Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet embodied the fierce spirit of his table tennis-obsessed alter ego, even roping girlfriend Kylie Jenner in to hit the red carpet dressed head-to-toe in Marty Supreme orange – a 2025 version of Charli XCX’s Brat green.
Buzz for the film then stepped up another notch when Chalamet namechecked Susan Boyle in an interview, which swiftly resulted in a video message from the Britain’s Got Talent star, who was then gifted a Marty Supreme jacket.
As if that wasn’t surreal enough, indie production house A24 then took things to another level with a satirical “leaked” Zoom call that showed Chalamet throwing out increasingly unhinged marketing ideas to a team of bemused execs.
Is it a winning formula? It certainly worked for A24 and Chalamet, who is now an Oscars frontrunner thanks to his star turn as the single-minded sports protégée. But more importantly, Marty Supreme was incredibly good and worthy of the hype. The Wuthering Heights marketing approach may well spark plenty of headlines, but those alone won’t guarantee the movie’s success.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks