Wicked fans left disappointed by theater chain’s ‘dumb rule’ to enter screening

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Some devoted Wicked fans who showed up to AMC screenings of the film with their entire faces painted green have apparently been asked to remove the face paint before entering the theater.

Since Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the Broadway hit was released in theaters last weekend, a number of social media users have posted videos of themselves wearing green face paint to the movies to mimic Cynthia Erivo’s viridescent character Elphaba.

However, it appears several fans have since been turned away and made to wash their faces off in the bathroom before being allowed into the screenings.

“This is the dumbest rule I’ve ever heard,” a TikToker named Celine Serrano said in a recent video. “Apparently AMC won’t let you put face paint on, so they’re gonna make me wash it off in the bathroom — whatever.”

In the caption, she said: “@AMC Theatres seeing some people on tiktok getting in with facepaint - why not me??!”

Another TikToker, whose friend was similarly turned away for wearing face paint, posted a clip of their friend wiping off their makeup in the bathroom. “PSA: Do not show up to an AMC wearing face paint, they will not let you in,” they noted, adding in the caption: “At least the Burbank AMC in L.A. won’t.”

According to the company’s website: “[Face] paint, helmets, masks (except for standard face masks used explicitly for health and safety concerns), or anything that covers the face are prohibited” due to safety concerns.

‘Wicked’ fans have apparently been made to wash off any face paint before entering a screening ( Celine Serrano/TikTok )

Other major movie chains, including Regal and Cinemark, Cineplex, Landmark Theatres and Marcus Theatres, also enforce similar rules.

It appears there are some theaters that have actually embraced guests who’ve arrived in costume. “Can’t relate to being kicked out of the theater. Mine let me in with all of this,” another TikToker shared in a video of them in complete head-to-toe costume as Elphaba. “[They] even took pics of me.”

Earlier this week, AMC issued a warning, informing movie-goers that they aren’t allowed to sing along to the Wicked songs at any point during the film.

In a short Wicked-themed preshow advisory video, AMC said: “At AMC Theaters, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No Flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.”

Speaking to IndyStar, AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan explained that this has been the theater’s “long-standing policy” to prevent “disruptive behavior.” However, they wanted to emphasize these rules especially now before the musical debuted in theaters with classic songs like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular.”

Wicked, which also stars Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch, is out in theaters now.