Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Val Kilmer tributes latest: Star of Top Gun and Batman Forever dies at 65

Hollywood actor, known for his intense performances and iconic roles, dies of pneumonia, his daughter confirms

Namita Singh
Wednesday 02 April 2025 00:58 EDT
Comments
Actor Val Kilmer has died at age 65 from pneumonia. Hewas previously diagnosed with throat cancer
Actor Val Kilmer has died at age 65 from pneumonia. Hewas previously diagnosed with throat cancer (Getty Images)

Celebrated Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, known for his intense performances and iconic roles, died of pneumonia, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer confirmed.

The American actor, famed for his performances in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and The Doors, died at the age of 65.

Kilmer rose to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s, earning a reputation for his dedication to his craft as well as on-set tensions with directors and co-stars.

“When certain people criticise me for being demanding, I think that’s a cover for something they didn’t do well,” he told the Orange County Register in 2003. “I believe I’m challenging, not demanding, and I make no apologies for that.”

His breakthrough came with the 1984 comedy Top Secret! and the sci-fi comedy Real Genius (1985), but it was his portrayal of Iceman in Top Gun (1986) that cemented his star status. Decades later, he reprised the role in Top Gun: Maverick (2022) alongside Tom Cruise.

Kilmer also took on the challenging role of Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s The Doors (1991), using his own singing voice for the film.

He was married to British actress Joanne Whalley, his co-star in Willow (1988). The couple had two children before divorcing.

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for 2 April 2025 where we provide the latest update on the demise of renown Hollywood actor Val Kilmer.

Namita Singh2 April 2025 05:38

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in