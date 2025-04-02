Val Kilmer tributes latest: Star of Top Gun and Batman Forever dies at 65
Hollywood actor, known for his intense performances and iconic roles, dies of pneumonia, his daughter confirms
Celebrated Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, known for his intense performances and iconic roles, died of pneumonia, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer confirmed.
The American actor, famed for his performances in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and The Doors, died at the age of 65.
Kilmer rose to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s, earning a reputation for his dedication to his craft as well as on-set tensions with directors and co-stars.
“When certain people criticise me for being demanding, I think that’s a cover for something they didn’t do well,” he told the Orange County Register in 2003. “I believe I’m challenging, not demanding, and I make no apologies for that.”
His breakthrough came with the 1984 comedy Top Secret! and the sci-fi comedy Real Genius (1985), but it was his portrayal of Iceman in Top Gun (1986) that cemented his star status. Decades later, he reprised the role in Top Gun: Maverick (2022) alongside Tom Cruise.
Kilmer also took on the challenging role of Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s The Doors (1991), using his own singing voice for the film.
He was married to British actress Joanne Whalley, his co-star in Willow (1988). The couple had two children before divorcing.
