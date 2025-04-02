Tom Cruise ‘cried’ during emotional reunion with Val Kilmer on Top Gun: Maverick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two years before Val Kilmer’s death, Tom Cruise revealed just how emotional his reunion with his old co-star was on the set of Top Gun: Maverick.

The American actor, also famed for his performances in Willow, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Tombstone and as Jim Morrison in The Doors, died at the age of 65 on April 1. The cause of death was pneumonia, his daughter confirmed.

Kilmer, who appeared alongside Cruise in the 1986 original Top Gun, was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. After successfully undergoing chemotherapy and two tracheotomies, Kilmer spoke with the use of a voice box.

When he reunited with Cruise in Maverick, his character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, was seen speaking through a computer due to an unspecified illness.

“I just want to say that was pretty emotional. I’ve known Val for decades,” Cruise said while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2023.

“For him to come back and play that character… he’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You’re looking at Iceman.”

‘He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work,’ Tom Cruise (right) said of Val Kilmer ( Getty Images )

“I was crying. I got emotional,” Cruise admitted. “He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work.”

In the original Top Gun, Iceman is Maverick’s chief rival in the naval aviator training program. Maverick eventually earns Iceman’s respect after saving his life, leading Kilmer to the immortal phrase: “You can be my wingman anytime.”

In 2022, 63-year-old Kilmer shared a still from the movie on Instagram with the poignant caption: “36 years later… I’m still your wingman <3.”

Cruise previously revealed that he “rallied hard” to get Kilmer into the first action movie.

Top Gun: Maverick was the top-grossing film of 2022; it was the 11th highest-grossing movie in history worldwide and was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

At the Academy Awards nominees luncheon that year, Steven Spielberg credited Cruise with saving “Hollywood’s ass.”

“Seriously. Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry,” the director told the actor.