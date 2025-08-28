Twilight films will return to theaters just in time for spooky season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Halloween is about to be filled with even more vampires and werewolves, as Twilight fans will soon be able to relive their Team Edward vs. Team Jacob days in the theater.

Lionsgate announced Thursday that the entire Twilight movie franchise will be re-entering the movie theaters in October.

Starting October 29, select movie theaters across the U.S., through Fathom Entertainment, will be showing each film in the franchise for five consecutive days. Each screening will also be accompanied by interviews with the author of the book series of the same name, Stephenie Meyer, and the film’s producers as they discuss “new behind-the-scenes stories and untold moments” from filming the hit Kristen Stewart-led franchise.

Each day will feature a new movie on the big screen, with Twilight being shown on October 29, The Twilight Saga: New Moon on October 30, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse on October 31, Breaking Dawn: Part 1 on November 1, and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 on November 2.

Information regarding where to purchase tickets can be found at fathomentertainment.com.

The ‘Twilight Saga’ followed star-crossed lovers Bella Swan, who was a human, and vampire Edward Cullen ( Allstar/SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT )

Twilight, the first film of the franchise, adapted from Meyer’s best-selling vampire-fantasy romance novels, was released in November 2008 and starred Stewart and Robert Pattinson in their breakout roles as star-crossed lovers Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. Its release was considered a box office success, grossing $470 million globally.

In June 2009, the second movie, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, debuted. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse followed in 2010, with Breaking Dawn: Part 1 and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 releasing in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

The five-film franchise, known as the Twilight Saga, became a cultural phenomenon and raked in a total of $3 billion worldwide.

The news of the films returning to theaters comes one year after it was confirmed that Netflix was developing an animated series based on Meyer’s Midnight Sun, a companion novel to her first Twilight book. Published in 2020, the book retells the events in Twilight from the perspective of Edward.

Meyer will serve as an executive producer on the show. A release date has yet to be announced.

Reflecting on the franchise’s success last October, Anna Kendrick, who starred as Bella’s friend Jessica Stanley, told Business Insider: “The fans of those books are so invested that even if you came into the franchise really late and you had one line, but you were playing a vampire or a werewolf, they’re obsessed with you. They’re picking apart every detail of your costume and your gestures and whatever.”