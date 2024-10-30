Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



With only one week until the 2024 Presidential Election, both campaign trails have heated up as each candidate makes a desperate final bid for the White House.

While the race remains deadlocked in several battleground states, according to national polls, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to be the favored choice among celebrities who fear another four years under Trump would lead to damning consequences for the country.

Still, some big-name Hollywood stars, athletes and musicians have – in the words of Shazam! actor Zachary Levi – risked “career suicide” to proclaim their support for the Republican candidate.

From tech billionaire Elon Musk to NFL star Harrison Butker, here’s a list of all the celebrities who have endorsed Trump for president.

Jason Aldean

open image in gallery Country star Jason Aldean is a right-wing firebrand ( Amy Harris/Invision/AP )

Following the first attempted assassination of Trump in July, country star Jason Aldean, 47, posted the now-famous photo of Trump with a bloodied ear raising a fist in defiance, writing: “This is what a warrior looks like. This is my guy.”

He then dedicated his controversial hit, “Try That in a Small Town,” to the Republican nominee at a Nashville, Tennessee concert. “President Trump’s a friend of mine so I want to send this next song out to him,” he told the crowd.

Kodak Black

open image in gallery Kodak Black told fans at a recent concert to ‘vote for Trump’ ( 2017 Invision )

Rapper Kodak Black, 27, paused a September concert to address the former president’s allegations that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Ohio while also reaffirming his support of Trump.

“That s*** crazy,” he said to the crowd. “I’m gonna go to Springfield tomorrow, I’m going over there. I’ve got to. I gotta see this s***. I ain’t smelling that. I say ‘Vote for Trump’, I say that, but I ain’t see no Haitian eat no cat, homie.”

Russell Brand

open image in gallery Russell Brand pleaded with podcast listeners, saying that if ‘you care for freedom’ vote for Trump ( PA Archive )

On a June episode of his self-hosted Stay Free with Russell Brand podcast, the contentious British actor and comedian, 49, told listeners that if “you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can’t.”

Harrison Butker

open image in gallery Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs ( Getty Images )

The controversial Kansas City Chief kicker, Harrison Butker, 29, publicly announced his support of Trump on an early October segment of Fox’s The Ingraham Angle show, saying: “I think Donald Trump is the most pro-life president.”

Butker, who is a devout Catholic, has been outspoken about his anti-abortion stance. At Benedictine College’s 2024 graduation, he declared “abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media” were a byproduct of “the pervasiveness of disorder.”

Jim Caviezel

open image in gallery Jim Caviezel tweeted his full support of Trump in July ( Angel Studios )

Person of Interest star Jim Caviezel, 56, who previously declared Trump “the new Moses,” put his full support behind the candidate in July, tweeting: “I fully endorse Trump for President of the United States 2024.”

Savannah Chrisley

open image in gallery Savannah Chrisley pledged her support for Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention ( Getty Images )

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, 27, spoke at the mid-July Republican National Convention (RNC), pledging her support for Trump.

“Donald J Trump has only one conviction that matters,” she told attendees. “And that is his conviction to make America great again.”

Joe Exotic

open image in gallery Joe Exotic suspended his presidential campaign in August and fully endorsed Trump ( Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Tiger King star and convicted felon Joe Exotic, 61, officially suspended his presidential candidacy in August to “fully Endorse Trump for 2024.”

“He has been my man for years,” he wrote on X in August. “Harris will get us all killed if Biden doesn't sooner.”

Brett Favre

open image in gallery Brett Favre joined Trump on the campaign trail in Wisconsin ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, who supported Trump in 2020, appeared in a local Pennsylvania TV ad endorsing him once again this year.

“Just look at the situation today,” he said in the ad. “Pennsylvania, we can’t take a chance. We need a strong leader, and I believe Donald Trump is the right choice to protect our families and restore world peace. So join me and vote Trump.”

The former Green Bay Packer quarterback, 55, is expected to campaign with Trump at his Wednesday (October 30) rally in Wisconsin.

Mel Gibson

open image in gallery Mel Gibson bashed Kamala Harris, saying she’s ‘got the IQ of a fence post’ ( Getty Images )

Braveheart actor Mel Gibson, 68, made headlines last week after he voiced his support of Trump while bashing Harris, saying she’s “got the IQ of a fence post.”

“I know what it’ll be like if we let her in. And that ain’t good. Miserable track record. No policies to speak of,” he toldTMZ.

Kelsey Grammar

open image in gallery ‘Frasier’ star Kelsey Grammer revealed he was a Trump fan in 2019 ( Getty Images for Paramount+ )

Kelsey Grammer – best known for his title role on the classic sitcom Frasier and its new reboot – disappointed some fans when first revealed he was pro-Trump during a 2019 Radio 4 appearance.

In a more recent interview with the BBC in 2023, Grammer brusquely confirmed he remained a supporter of Trump. The interviewer later claimed that a Paramount PR person prevented Grammer from talking any further about Trump, despite the actor being “perfectly happy” to do so.

Hulk Hogan

open image in gallery Hulk Hogan took the stage alongside Trump at his New York City MSG rally ( Getty Images )

Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan took the stage alongside Trump at his recent New York City rally at Madison Square Garden.

The 71-year-old made his entrance to his “Real American” theme song while waving the American flag. He then attempted to rip his shirt from his own chest, a routine that he has done since the 1980s. However, he ended up getting into a tussel with the shirt, prompting mockery online.

Victoria Jackson

open image in gallery ‘SNL’ alum Victoria Jackson told fans to ‘vote Trump’ ( Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for the Inspirational Country Music Awards )

Saturday Night Live alum Victoria Jackson, 65, implored her fans to “vote Trump” in an Instagram video shared on October 24, calling it a “no-brainer.”

“I’m pro-life, I believe in secure borders, law and order, I believe in our taxpayer money going to help our citizens who just got hit by the hurricanes not house illegals in apartments and feed them,” she said. “I believe in freedom of speech and freedom of religion and I do not believe in global Marxism.

Kanye West

open image in gallery West told papparazzi in February that ‘it’s Trump all day’ ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The problematic rapper has once again thrown his support behind Trump. When asked by papparazzi in February if he would be voting for the former president, 47-year-old West said: “Yeah, of course, it’s Trump all day.”

Zachary Levi

open image in gallery Zachary Levi endorsed Trump at his Michigan rally, saying: ‘We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country’ ( Getty Images )

Shazam! star Zachary Levi endorsed Trump for president after his first choice, Robert F Kennedy Jr, dropped out of the race in August.

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country, we are going to make it great again, we are going to make it healthy again,” he said at Trump’s Michigan rally the following month. “President Trump is the man that can get us there.”

Dr Phil McGraw

open image in gallery Dr Phil joined Trump at his latest rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City ( AP )

Also joining Trump at his MSG rally was Dr Phil McGraw, the popular psychologist and sociologist, who endeared TV viewers for years on his eponymous Dr Phil talk show.

Appearing in front of thousands of attendees, McGraw, 74, gave an impassioned speech, saying that he was “not here just to stand up for Donald J Trump. Lord knows he doesn’t need me to stand up for him. He’s tough as an old army boot. He’s got lots of enemies, different groups that are scared, and between them, they have impeached him, indicted him, raided him, railroaded him, shot him and sued him. And where is he? He is still standing.”

Elon Musk

open image in gallery Elon Musk has made several guest appearances at Trump rallies ( AP )

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already donated over $75m to the Trump campaign. He has also made several guest appearances at Trump rallies, going viral earlier this month for jumping up and down on stage at a Pennysylvania event.

“I think this election is the most important election of our lifetime. This is no ordinary election,” Musk, 53, told rallygoers. “President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America. This is a must win situation, must win.”

Danica Patrick

open image in gallery Danica Patrick recently revealed she voted for the first time ever ( Getty Images )

Last week, former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick took to social media to celebrate her first time voting.

“I made a rule for myself that if I didn’t vote I could not have an opinion about the outcome, because I didn’t earn that right,” the 42-year-old Sky F1 pundit wrote on Instagram. “Not this time. I voted for @realdonaldtrump and I can’t wait to have him make America great again!”

Dennis Quaid

open image in gallery Dennis Quaid spoke at a California campaign rally for Trump on October 12, calling him his ‘favorite president of the 21st century’ ( Mario Tama/Getty Images )

The Parent Trap star Dennis Quaid declared his support for Trump at an October 12 California rally.

“We were a nation in decline. That’s what they told us. Ronald Reagan came along and said, no, we’re not a nation in decline. We’re going there. And we followed him,” Quaid, 70, told the crowd, pointing upwards. “The same with Trump, with President Trump. My favorite president of the 21st century.”

Kid Rock

open image in gallery Kid Rock performed his 2000 hit ‘American Bad Ass’ at the RNC ( AFP via Getty Images )

Perhaps one of Trump’s most loyal supporters has been country singer Kid Rock, who’s appeared alongside him at several of his rallies.

Ahead of the RNC, in which he performed his 2000 hit “American Bad Ass,” the “All Summer Long” singer, 53, tweeted a video of himself, saying: “We just touched down in Milwaukee to support our tried and true, red white and blue, 100% American badass president… God bless Donald Trump and God bless America.”

Rob Schneider

open image in gallery Controversial comedian Rob Schneider proudly endorsed Trump on X ( Getty Images )

On Sunday (October 27), Democrat-turned-Republican Rob Schneider proudly endorsed Trump on X.

“I PROUDLY SUPPORT DONALD J TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!” The Hot Chick actor and comedian, 60, wrote in all caps.

Jon Voight

open image in gallery Jon Voight has shared multiple videos online pledging his allegiance to Donald Trump ( Twitter )

Trump’s friend and longtime supporter Jon Voight has continually urged fellow Americans to vote red.

“My fellow Americans, we are now in a time of the darkest plague ever, and our chance – our only chance – is this November to vote for the President of the United States of America Donald J Trump for 2024,” the Midnight Cowboy actor, 85, said in a recent video posted to X.

He further accused his Hollywood peers of trying to “brainwash” the American people to “do the most dangerous vote ever – Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.” Slamming the Democratic ticket as the most “vile” and “corrupt” choice, he added: “You must see the lie and vote for the only one who will save our country and make her safe again, thrive again and bloom again – Donald J Trump.”