Celebrities are reacting to the news that Donald Trump will become the 47th US president.

On Wednesday (6 November), the Republican candidate swept to victory following a chaotic campaign dogged by anger, insults and division.

In the lead-up, some stars kept quiet about their voting choices, while others openly endorsed Kamala Harris. Celebrities like Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston, and Arnold Schwarzenegger were among those to voice their support for the Democratic candidate.

Meanwhile, Trump’s contingent of famous supporters included Kelsey Grammer, Hulk Hogan, Zachary Levi and the influential podcaster Joe Rogan, who endorsed him just hours before the election.

As Trump declared victory, Rogan wrote on X/Twitter: “WHOLE. LEE. S***.”

Piers Morgan sent Trump his “congratulations”, calling his triumph “the greatest comeback in political history”.

In a celebratory post, the former Good Morning Britain host said it was “a testament to your resilience, mental strength & never-give-up mentality as your enemies tried to kill you, jail you & brand you the new Hitler. Good luck in your second term.”

Tesla founder Elon Musk, another staunch defender of the Republican, praised the news and hailed his high hopes for the future.

But there was plenty of outcry over the result. Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis wrote: “Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied. Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve.”

She urged people to “wake up and fight for women and our children and their futures”, adding: “Fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That’s what it means to be an American. That’s what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump declared victory in 2024 US presidential election ( AFP via Getty Images )

As the result went Trump’s way, musician Billie Eilish said the president’s victory was “a war on women”, with rapper Cardi B posting a photograph on Instagram with the caption: “I hate y'all bad.” In a follow-up post, she thanked Harris for showing her “that anything is possible” by running for president as a woman of colour.

Ariana Grande, who will star in the film adaptation of Wicked later this month, wrote: “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today.”

Director Adam McKay, whose credits include The Big Short and Don’t Look Up, wrote: “Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for two years, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?”

The Wire actor Wendell Pierce warned of the “consequences” Trump’s victory could have.

He wrote: “The Supreme Court will be changed for a generation. I’ll never see a moderate court again in my lifetime. Alito and Thomas will step down and Trump will appoint 40 year old partisans to the bench. The damage he is about to inflict on our institutions in the next two years will be irreparable.”

Speaking at the start of Wednesday’s episode of The View, host Whoopi Goldberg refused to say Trump’s name, telling viewers: “He’s the president. I’m still not going to say his name. That’s not going to change.”

open image in gallery Whoopi Goldberg refused to say Trump’s name on ‘The View’ ( ABC )

Goldberg’s co-host Sunny Hostin said she was “profoundly disturbed” by the result, while Joy Behar said that she “vehemently disagrees with the decision that Americans made”.

Behar continued: “We live in a democracy. People spoke. This is what people wanted. I feel very, very hopeful that we have a democratic system in this country. We should value it. We should love it. We should protest if the situation arises that we need to protest, which I’m sure it will. I’ve been there before with Nixon. We have a country and we can keep it.”

Lili Reinhart, star of Riverdale, addressed the claims of sexual assault levied against the president: “I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart, absolutely, breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry.”

In May 2023, a jury in New York found Trump liable for the sexual abuse of writer E Jean Carroll.

Comedy star Christina Applegate urged people to “unfollow” her if they were supporting Trump, which she said was a “vote against” female and disability rights.

open image in gallery Donald Trump with his vice president, JD Vance, and wife Melania ( Getty Images )

“Unfollow me because what you did is unreal,” Applegate wrote. “Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years because this is sick.”

She added in a follow-up post: “My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away.”

Oscar-nominated actor Jeffrey Wright, whose credits include the Hunger Games franchise, The Batman and TV series Westworld, re-shared his earlier post, which read: “We’re crazy, America. But we’re not as crazy as Trump,” with the addendum: “Let me just say ‘I was wrong.’” He went on to delete his X/Twitter account, as did Bette Midler.

Horror author Stephen King, days after calling out Musk for his Trump support, shared his views in a post reading: “There’s a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT’S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy.”

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown said of the win: “For us this is an every day Wednesday. Black folks are used to this. The rest of you are about to be shocked by how America treats you when it doesn’t care about you.”

open image in gallery One person who is happy about Donald Trump’s election victory is Elon Musk ( Getty Images )

John Cusack, a noted Trump critic, ominously wrote: “Well, if you want to know what it really looks like – here it comes”, while Glee star Kevin McHale, who played Artie in the hit show, posted: “Supreme Court gone for the rest of my lifetime. Ultra-conservative evangelical bigotry, xenophobia, racism is the mandate.”

Actor and director Ben Stiller simply quoted playwright David Adjmi, writing: “ … is the coast ever clear?”

Meanwhile, over in the Trump camp, boxer and internet personality Jake Paul called the Republican party’s triumph “a massive step in the right direction to heal the major issues going on in the world currently”, while Shazam! actor Zachary Levi shared a post pushing an unfounded conspiracy theory claiming Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was rigged.

But in the world of celebrity, the upset was louder.

Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight in Prime Video series The Boys, wrote on Instagram: “We reclaimed an insult, we’ll reclaim autonomy. xo, a (hopeful) nasty woman.”

open image in gallery Kamala Harris’ election loss to Trump has upset many Hollywood stars ( Getty Images )

“Heartbroken” One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush posted: “Great job giving the MAGA gang more power, America. Wonder how many folks are seeing this and STILL saying ‘But but but at least he’s not a Black woman!’ in the privacy of their homes tonight.”

Succession actor Dagmara Dominczyk agreed, writing: “Trump won because the majority of Americans are ignorant enough to choose a corrupt, unhinged felon born with a silver spoon in his nasty mouth over a woman of colour. That’s it. Nothing else mattered to them. It’s disgusting, shameful, and clear as day.”

American singer-songwriter Ethel Cain, as part of a lengthier statement, said that Trump’s win "is part of a deeper problem" and called it "the ugly consequence of the already present reality in this country that we all just despise each other in.”

In Britain, His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman was less than enthused about Trump winning the election, and responded by saying “goodbye” to America, adding: “It was nice knowing you.”

Susie Dent subtly shared her views on the fact that Trump had won a second term in the White House. The Countdown star said: “Word of the day is ‘recrudescence’ (17th century): the return of something terrible after a time of reprieve.”

open image in gallery Jamie Lee Curtis urged people to ‘wake up and fight’ amid the election result ( Instagram )

Her post was reshared by broadcaster Carol Vorderman, who had earlier written: “Looks like Trump will win. God help America.” Comedian Jenny Eclair branded the result “unbelievable”, while Armando Iannucci, creator of The Thick of It and Veep, hinted at his negativity over the result by posting: “And it’s only Wednesday.”

Model and activist Munroe Bergdorf shared a strong message to her followers. It read: “NOW is the time to get politically engaged and stay politically engaged. Not when it’s time to vote again in four years... NOW.

“Your voice, your rights, your life matters. The West isn’t ‘descending into fascism’, it is here and it’s going to require ALL of us showing up for ALL of us. No matter how bleak this may feel… Do not disengage.”

Moon director Duncan Jones, who is the son of David Bowie, had a shorter statement: “I think we may have overestimated the goodness in people,” while broadcaster Simon Mayo noted that, in the immediate aftermath of Trumo’s win, X/Twitter, which is owned by Musk felt “already nastier”.

Elsewhere, in the wake of the announcement, Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt’s criticised open letter, posted on the eve of the election, is being widely shared online.

open image in gallery Chris Pratt’s reserved election statement has been criticised ( Getty Images )

Without endorsing anyone in particular, he told his fans he is “trying to make sense of the election through the eyes of Americans on both sides”, urging people to unite as “fellow countrymen” regardless of who wins.

He then mused about the impending result, stating: “It’s OK to take a moment to lick your wounds when you lose. Heck, go ahead and cry in the mirror.”

Pratt’s statement was criticised for being too “banal” on what was considered one of the most pivotal elections in US history,