Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for death-defying Mission Impossible scene

Tom Cruise has been awarded the Guinness World Record for “most burning parachute jumps by an individual” for a stunt performed for his latest film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

During production of the film, the 62-year-old star leapt out of a helicopter 16 times while strapped to a parachute pre-soaked in fuel and lit ablaze.

Each time he then cut away the charred remnants of the burnt chute before safely deploying a backup.

In a statement, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief Craig Glenday said: “Tom doesn't just play action heroes – he is an action hero!

“A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It's an honour to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title.”

Tom Cruise at the 'Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning' premiere in Mexico City in May 2025 ( Getty )

The sequence was filmed in Drakensberg, South Africa, where Cruise was dropped from a helicopter from a height of at least 7,500 ft. His first parachute would burn for between 2.5 and 3 seconds before completely disintegrating. During some of the 16 death-defying jumps, Cruise also had a 50 lb snorri camera rig attached to his body to film close-ups during his fall.

It is not Cruise’s first Guinness World Record. He also holds the record for the actor with the most consecutive $100-million-grossing movies.

In total, the Top Gun star has been credited in over 30 films that have broken the $100 million mark at the box office. The last 11 of those have been consecutive, starting with Jack Reacher in 2012.

There then followed Oblivion, Edge of Tomorrow, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Mummy, American Made, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and most recently Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Earlier this year, Cruise revealed he passed out during the shooting of one stunt sequence for the new film.

The scene in question sees Cruise holding onto a 1930s plane as it soars through the air.

“When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” Cruise told Empire.

“So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

Cruise is well-versed in stunt work with the previous Mission: Impossible films having shown the actor climbing the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai, jumping off a cliff, and clinging to the roof of a speeding train.