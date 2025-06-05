Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for death-defying Mission Impossible scene
The star now holds the record for ‘most burning parachute jumps by an individual’
Tom Cruise has been awarded the Guinness World Record for “most burning parachute jumps by an individual” for a stunt performed for his latest film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
During production of the film, the 62-year-old star leapt out of a helicopter 16 times while strapped to a parachute pre-soaked in fuel and lit ablaze.
Each time he then cut away the charred remnants of the burnt chute before safely deploying a backup.
In a statement, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief Craig Glenday said: “Tom doesn't just play action heroes – he is an action hero!
“A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It's an honour to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title.”
The sequence was filmed in Drakensberg, South Africa, where Cruise was dropped from a helicopter from a height of at least 7,500 ft. His first parachute would burn for between 2.5 and 3 seconds before completely disintegrating. During some of the 16 death-defying jumps, Cruise also had a 50 lb snorri camera rig attached to his body to film close-ups during his fall.
It is not Cruise’s first Guinness World Record. He also holds the record for the actor with the most consecutive $100-million-grossing movies.
In total, the Top Gun star has been credited in over 30 films that have broken the $100 million mark at the box office. The last 11 of those have been consecutive, starting with Jack Reacher in 2012.
There then followed Oblivion, Edge of Tomorrow, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Mummy, American Made, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and most recently Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
Earlier this year, Cruise revealed he passed out during the shooting of one stunt sequence for the new film.
The scene in question sees Cruise holding onto a 1930s plane as it soars through the air.
“When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” Cruise told Empire.
“So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”
Cruise is well-versed in stunt work with the previous Mission: Impossible films having shown the actor climbing the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai, jumping off a cliff, and clinging to the roof of a speeding train.
