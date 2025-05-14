Tom Cruise receives nearly 8-minute standing ovation at Cannes premiere of final Mission: Impossible film
‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, the last installment in Tom Cruise’s popular action series, was met with a reported 7.5-minute-long standing ovation at its Cannes Film Festival world premiere.
On Wednesday, the movie, which has already received rave reviews from early critics, was screened at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, where Cruise bid farewell to his beloved character, Ethan Hunt.
“I’m very grateful, very grateful for 30 years to be able to entertain with this franchise,” the Oscar-nominated actor, 62, who has led all eight of the Mission: Impossible entries, told the crowd in a clip posted to X. “
Addressing the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise expressed his gratitude, saying: “Every step of the way, what you’ve done and how you’ve expanded it, how it just went beyond our expectations.
“Your absolute care, your talent; you’re absolutely brilliant, and you’re an amazing human being. It’s been a real privilege and pleasure. Look forward to making a bunch of other types of movies with you,” he added, turning to the audience: “We just want to thank you all. Thank you so much for everything. Thank you so much for allowing us to entertain you!”
