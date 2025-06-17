Tom Cruise finally set to receive Oscar alongside fellow honorary winners like Dolly Parton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise, Fame actor and choreographer Debbie Allen and A Beautiful Mind production designer Wynn Thomas will all receive honorary Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced.

Additionally, the organization will present its Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which is also an Oscar statuette, to singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton.

The awards will be presented at the Academy’s Governors Awards, which is set to take place on Sunday, November 16.

In a statement to The Independent, Academy President Janet Yang said: “This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is honored to recognize these brilliant artists. Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres.

Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas are set to receive honorary Oscars ( Getty )

“Tom Cruise’s incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all.

“Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts.

“And production designer Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft.”

Cruise has been nominated four times for an Oscar, but has never won. His nominations were for Best Actor for 1990’s Born on the Fourth of July and 1997’s Jerry Maguire, Best Supporting Actor for 2000’s Magnolia and Best Picture for 2023’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Allen has never been nominated for an Oscar, but is a multiple Emmy winner who has choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times. Her film credits include Forget Paris, A Jazzman's Blues and The Six Triple Eight.

Thomas began his career with Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It in 1986 and has continued to work with the director over the decades on films including Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X and Da 5 Bloods. His other credits include the Best Picture-winning A Beautiful Mind, as well as Mars Attacks, Cinderella Man and Hidden Figures.

The Academy says the Honorary Award is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

As well as being a trailblazing country singer, Parton is also an actor who has starred in films such as Nine to Five and Steel Magnolias. She has twice been nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Song, for 1980’s “Nine to Five” and for “Travelin’ Thru” from Transamerica in 2005.

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities.”

Parton is being recognized for her humanitarian efforts, which include the creation of the Dollywood Foundation and her international literacy program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.