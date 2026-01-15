Timothée Chalamet claims Marty Supreme background actor made threatening comment to him during filming
Following his Golden Globe win, the actor reflected on one of his memorable moments on set
Timothée Chalamet has spoken about what it was like to film the ping pong movie, Marty Supreme, including an experience he had with one of the background actors.
The Dune actor was speaking at a Q & A session Wednesday alongside Robert Downey Jr., when he reflected on an instance where he could not get one of the background actors to be angry with his character.
“I won't say who, but in that motel sequence, there are a lot of non-actors…that I find it really thrilling to work with, but sometimes it would take multiple takes to really get something out of them,” Chalamet recalled.
“And I'm really getting in the guy's face and I'm really trying to get him angry with me. I was saying to Josh [Safdie, the movie’s director], he’s not getting angry with me, he's not getting angry with me.”
However, during another take, the background actor decided to warn Chalamet about wanting to see him get angry.
“I did another take, and then the guy said, ‘I was just in jail for 30 years. You really don't want to f*** with me. You don't want to see me angry,” the Little Women actor said.
Chalamet’s story concluded as he said, “I said to Josh, ‘Holy s***, who do you have me opposite, man?’”
The actor’s anecdote about his time on set came one day after the director of Marty Supreme revealed Robert Pattinson had a secret part in the sports drama.
Speaking Tuesday at London’s BFI Southbank, Safdie revealed, per Variety, that the Twilight star is actually the voice behind the unseen announcer of the British Open ping pong semifinals between Marty Mauser (Chalamet) and Hungarian champion Bela Kletzki (Géza Röhrig) toward the beginning of the movie.
“No one knows this, but that voice — the commentator, the umpire — is Pattinson,” the Uncut Gems filmmaker said. “It’s like a little easter egg. Nobody knows about that. … He came and watched some stuff and I was like, I don’t know any British people. So he’s the umpire.”
Pattinson, 39, previously collaborated with Safdie on the 2017 crime thriller Good Time, which the director co-helmed with his brother, Benny. The critically acclaimed movie centered on Pattinson’s character, Connie, a criminal who goes to extreme lengths to free his developmentally disabled brother (played by Benny) from custody.
Earlier this week, Chalamet took home the Golden Globe for Marty Supreme, paving the way for a potential Oscar victory. Chalamet is predicted to earn a Best Actor nod at this year’s Academy Awards for his performance. Should he be recognized, it would be the 29-year-old’s third nomination.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks