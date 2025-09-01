Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shocks fans with slimmed-down physique for serious MMA fighter role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have joked the actor now resembles “The Pebble” after losing weight for his latest role.

The 53-year-old plays MMA fighter and UFC pioneer Mark Kerr in A24’s new biopic, The Smashing Machine.

Johnson is currently promoting the film at the Venice Film Festival, and several photographs showing his noticeable weight loss have gone viral. According to reports, he has lost around 60 pounds to bring his weight closer to 240 lbs than his usual 300 lbs.

The Independent has contacted Johnson’s representative for comment.

On X, formerly Twitter, one fan praised the transformation and wrote: “The Rock is close to 60. Maintenance on that size wasn’t [physically] possible. Dave Battista did the same. Shout out them. For living healthier life styles.”

Dwayne Johnson promoting 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival ( Victor Boyko/Getty Images )

Another also felt the slimmer look suited Johnson, writing: “He still looks good for his age though.”

Several more made the same joke as each other, with one writing: “He will be known now as ‘the pebble’” and another saying: “Gonna have to start calling him Dwayne the pebble Johnson.”

The Smashing Machine has been billed by A24 as Johnson’s ”most dramatic project and role yet.”

Johnson will play Kerr, a former wrestler who competed as a mixed martial artist between 1997 and 2009. During his MMA career, he was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, and a Pride FC competitor.

He was previously the subject of a 2003 HBO documentary, also titled The Smashing Machine after Kerr’s longtime nickname. The new film will reportedly take place around the turn of the millennium and will follow Kerr’s struggles with love and addiction as well as his exploits in the ring.

The film will be written and directed by Benny Safdie, who previously co-wrote and co-directed Uncut Gems, one of A24’s biggest commercial successes to date.

Speaking about the film last year, Johnson said: “Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting.

“I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.”

The Black Adam star added, however, that he will not be leaving blockbuster productions behind for good.

“I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies. I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them]… but there’s a time and a place for them,” said Johnson.

“I’m at this point in my career where I want more. And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me.”