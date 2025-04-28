Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of The Accountant franchise, which recently released a sequel to the 2016 Ben Affleck film, will be pleased to hear that Anna Kendrick is in talks to return for a third installment.

The original movie, distributed by Warner Bros, follows Affleck's forensic accountant with high-functioning autism, Christian Wolff, who is forced to utilise his skills as an assassin when a new client puts his life in danger.

Kendrick memorably played Affleck’s love interest in the thriller, Dana Cummings, but she is noticeably absent from the new film, leaving many fans of the Pitch Perfect star disappointed.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly director Gavin O’Connor said that Kendrick’s nonappearance was always the intention. “When Bill Dubuque [screenwriter] and I started talking about the second movie, it was very important that we didn’t want a love story,” he said. “We wanted a love story with brothers. We wanted to do a 48 Hours or Midnight Run kind of buddy picture.

“Then the third movie, which is what the plan has always been, is for [Christian’s] quest for love and connection to be consummated. I don’t know what that’s going to be yet, but that’s the intention.”

In further comments to the New York Times, O’Connor said he’s had “preliminary conversations” with Kendrick about reprising the role in the future.

open image in gallery Ben Affleck in the action sequel ‘The Accountant 2’ ( Warner Bros )

He added: “ I am personally running from another puzzle movie, which we’ve done twice now. One thing we’ve talked about is the idea of bringing Anna Kendrick back. Maybe Christian can finally get the love that he deserves.”

Affleck, who was also present for the interview, interjected: “We’re hoping she still likes us.”

O’Connor responded by revealing: “Actually, Ben, she and I have been texting. She said she’s a hundred per cent in if we want.”

Although the first film had impressive box office takings of $155m from a $44m budget the sequel so far has reportedly made just $25m against an $80m budget.

In a two-star review of The Accountant 2, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said that the film was “teetering right on the edge of seeing his autism as nothing more than a punchline”.

open image in gallery Anna Kendrick attends the world premiere of ‘Another Simple Favor’ during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival ( Getty Images )

Kendrick last appeared in the Netflix true crime drama Woman of the Hour, which she also directed. The Twilight actor told The Independent was that the film “most revealing piece of work” she had ever done, leaving her feeling vulnerable.

The 39-year-old will next appear alongside Blake Lively in Another Simple Favour, a sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favour.