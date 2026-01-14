Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teyana Taylor has confirmed that she was on the other end of Leonardo DiCaprio’s viral Golden Globes moment.

Following Sunday’s ceremony, an off-air clip of DiCaprio excitedly speaking to someone (seemingly about KPop Demon Hunters) during a commercial break began circulating online. It was originally suspected that he was chatting with his One Battle After Another co-star, Chase Infiniti, who is a huge fan of K-pop.

However, it turns out that DiCaprio, 51, was in fact playfully reacting to his other One Battle After Another co-star Taylor’s excitement over the hit Netflix musical’s win for Best Animated Film.

“He’s talking to me, yes,” the Golden Globe winner, 35, admitted Tuesday to Access Hollywood. Confessing that the whole night was a blur, Taylor said that while she couldn’t exactly remember what they were discussing, “I want to say we might have been talking about KPop Demon Hunters, because I was so happy when they won, because my kids love KPop Demon Hunters.

“So I was over there just jamming and I think he caught me jamming and that’s when we started talking about it,” she shared. “I just don’t remember what he was saying. I don’t think I even really heard what he was saying. I probably was just laughing and keekeeing back and had no clue what he was saying.”

open image in gallery Teyana Taylor (left) confirmed that she was on the other end of Leonardo DiCaprio's viral Golden Globes conversation ( Getty )

open image in gallery DiCaprio went viral for his off-air interaction with ‘One Battle After Another’ co-star Taylor ( X )

“I do remember jamming so hard when ‘Golden’ by KPop Demon Hunters came on,” Taylor recalled, “and we went into this whole spiel about how Junie and Rue love KPop Demon Hunters but I didn’t know that that whole moment was being captured.”

In the clip, DiCaprio can be seen animatedly saying, “I was watching you with the K-pop thing.” Playfully pouting and flicking his hair, he added: “You were like, ‘Who’s that? Is it... Oh, K-pop!’”

The viral video has delighted fans, who praised the moment for revealing DiCaprio’s “real personality.”

DiCaprio is known for his calm composure — and was even mocked at the ceremony by host Nikki Glaser for his privacy — but people have pointed out that this clip could paint a picture of what he’s actually like behind closed doors.

open image in gallery DiCaprio was seen playfully pouting and flicking his hair in the viral clip ( TikTok )

The Oscar-winning Revenant star attended the Globes with his One Battle After Another co-stars and crew. Going into the night, the film from Paul Thomas Anderson led the competition with a total of nine nods, including Best Male Actor in a Film — Musical or Comedy for DiCaprio’s lead performance.

He ended up losing the category to Timothée Chalamet, who won for Marty Supreme.

Meanwhile, Taylor won her first Golden Globe for her supporting role in the movie.

In an emotional acceptance speech, she said: “To Paul ‘Let ’Em Cook’ Thomas Anderson, thank you for your vision, your trust, and your brilliance. My gratitude is endless. I love you, we love you, and thank you so much for holding space for me and our entire cast.”