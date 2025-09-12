Taylor Swift to turn over evidence in Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively legal battle, attorneys say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift has reportedly agreed to hand over evidence in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

The newly engaged pop superstar’s change in tune comes months after a New York judge ruled that her text messages and communications with Lively were “relevant” to the case.

Swift’s representative had previously slammed Baldoni’s subpoena, saying it had been “designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

The Gossip Girl star has sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and for allegedly orchestrating a campaign to “destroy” her reputation. While the discovery period in the case is nearing the end, Lively’s team has filed for a nearly two-week-long extension on the deadline for her deposition, claiming that Baldoni’s team has stalled in producing the requested documents. They added that they expect Baldoni’s camp to request a 30-day extension for all discovery.

In new court documents filed by Baldoni’s legal team Thursday, and obtained by multiple outlets, they argued that this was not the case. They stated that they only needed an extension to take Swift’s deposition the week of October 20, “due to Ms. Swift’s preexisting professional obligations.”

Taylor Swift has reportedly agreed to give evidence in Justin Baldoni's legal battle with Blake Lively (right) ( Getty )

Swift, whose new album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released October 3, has “agreed to appear for deposition but is unable to do so before October 20, 2025,” they said.

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representative for comment.

Swift was dragged into the legal battle early on, after Baldoni claimed he was invited to Lively’s house in 2023 to discuss script changes, where both Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Swift were present to serve as her “dragons.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer’s representative denied that she had any involvement in the movie’s production, telling The Independent that her only connection to the project was her song “My Tears Ricochet,” which was used in the soundtrack.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film,” the spokesperson said, “she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”