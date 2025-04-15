Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JC Lee, the daughter of legendary Marvel writer and producer Stan Lee, has denied accusations that she attacked her wealthy parents.

Stan Lee died in November 2018, at the age of 95. He is considered to be one of the most influential figures in comic book history having created characters such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men and Iron Man. His wife Joan passed in July 2017, also aged 95.

In the April before his death, Lee was the subject of a lengthy Hollywood Reporter article which included the allegation that JC had attacked her parents in 2014 after discovering her new car, a Jaguar, had in fact been leased in her father's name.

The Hollywood Reporter alleged that she violently grabbed Joan's arm and slammed Stan's head against the back of a chair, and claimed they had seen photographs showing bruising on Joan’s arm.

Speaking to Business Insider in a new interview, JC Lee, now 75, called the accusations “lies.”

“I never ever touched my parents,” she said.

Stan Lee and daughter JC Lee ( Getty )

She went on to say that she followed advice not to make a public denial at the time. "You think I haven't regretted it to this day?" she continued. "They are all lies. That photo is insane. I never did it."

JC’s former assistant James MacLean concurred in a separate interview with Business Insider, saying that while his sometime boss could get into shouting matches with her parents they were never physical.

"They were equally abusive, the way they screamed at each other,” said MacLean. “But then it would be like, ‘Let's sit down and have dinner.’ That was their relationship.”

Following the 2018 Hollywood Reporter investigation, Stan Lee’s business manager Keya Morgan was charged with false imprisonment of an elder, grand theft from an elder and elder abuse. The charges of elder abuse and false imprisonment were dismissed before Morgan’s trial in November 2022, and the theft charges were dismissed after a mistrial.

Last month, it was announced that a new documentary was being planned to explore Lee’s final years and investigate claims that the star was subject to “mistreatment, manipulation and betrayal.”

However, the Kickstarter for Stan Lee: The Final Chapter was cancelled two weeks ago before it reached its funding goal.

Aside from his work in comic books, Lee also became famous for his cameos in dozens of movies and TV shows. His final appearance was in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which was released a handful of months after his death.