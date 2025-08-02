Marvel releases teaser for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland.

The film, out next year, will mark Holland’s fourth time fronting a Spider-Man movie, and will be the actor’s first appearance as the webslinger since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

In the short teaser, Holland can be seen bouncing on his feet, while the door of a soundstage opens behind him. He wears a new version of the Spider-Man suit.

At the end of the 20-second teaser, he approaches the camera, and asks, “Are we ready?” The film’s title then flashes up on the screen.

Responses to the teaser were enthusiastic, with fans offering particular praise for the new suit design.

As people have pointed out, the new outfit carries similarities to the suits worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield during their respective stints as Spider-Man – with changes to the colour and webbing pattern.

Tom Holland in the teaser for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ( Marvel Studios )

Maguire played the character in three films directed by Sam Raimi in the early 2000s, while Garfield starred in two Amazing Spider-Man films in 2012 and 2014. Both actors reprised the role in No Way Home, alongside Holland.

“LET’S GOOOO. That new suit looks incredible! Feels like a perfect mix between Tobey’s and Andrew’s,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“The similarities this one has to Tobey and Andrew's suits are such a great inclusion particularly when you consider the in-universe reason is Peter making this suit and taking inspiration from his other selves,” another commented.

“The way Marvel has been handling this reveal just proves how important this film really is. We're about to witness a generational film,” someone else remarked.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are expected to return to the franchise as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson and Ned Leeds, respectively.

Brand New Day is set to be released in cinemas on 31 July 2026.

This week, Holland also addressed speculation that he could be in the running to take over the role of James Bond.

“Listen, there’s speculation at the minute. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now,” he said, in an interview with Gordon Ramsay posted on YouTube. “We’ll get there one day.”

He also described the role, occupied by Daniel Craig between 2006 and 2021, as being the “pinnacle” of a young British actor’s career.

“Every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry,” he said. “I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I’ve had.”