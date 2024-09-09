Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Horror movie fans have been lured into watching a new movie due to the “clever” casting of an actor whose father is a well-known Oscar winner.

The film in question is Smile 2, which is a follow-up to the sleeper hit released in 2022.

Written and directed by Parker Finn, the first film starred Sosie Bacon as a therapist who believes she is experiencing supernatural forces after witnessing the suicide of her patient who ominously smiled before their death.

Smile 2 will star an entirely new cast – save for Kyle Gallner – with Naomi Scott playing a pop singer who goes through the same experience as Bacon’s character in the first film.

Just like Smile, which starred the daughter of movie star Kevin Bacon, its sequel will also feature the offspring of somebody rather recognisable – whose face has been plastered on an eerie new poster for the film, in a move branded “genius” by fans.

On the poster, the actor can be seen smiling in an ominous manner – and it’s making people look twice.

Can you tell who his Oscar-winning father is? ( Warner Bros Pictures )

This is due to the fact that it bears a striking resemblance to the smile featured on the promotional materials for Stanely Kubrick’s 1980 film The Shining.

The actor in question is Ray Nicholson, the son of The Shining star Jack Nicholson.

The decision to put Ray on the poster has been branded a “genius” move by fans, with one person writing: “That’s actually great casting.”

Another person added: “I’m not gonna lie. I saw that and immediately thought, ‘That guy kind of looks like Jack Nicholson.’ Now I know why and mind blown,” with another chiming in on X/Twitter: “Oh he definitely looks like his dad did on The Shining. Amazing.”

Others suggested that they were now excited to see the film despite not being a fan of the original.

@_JonathanNotJon posted: “Clever marketing by the people making Smile 2. Using Jack Nicholson’s son on the movie poster making a face eerily similar to his father’s trademark sinister smirk? That’s given me enough intrigue to watch it now even though I hated the first movie.”

The ‘Smile 2’ poster is making film fans look twice ( Warner Bros Pictures )

“Whoever came up with this brilliant casting stunt deserves a raise,” another person wrote.

Ray, 32, is the son of Jack and former actor and model Rebecca Broussard. His other credits include Promising Young Woman, Out of the Blue and TV series Panic. Three-time Oscar winner Jack, 87, has six children with five women.

Smile 2 will be released in cinemas on 18 October.