Simu Liu pushes DCU to cast Melissa Barrera in new Wonder Woman movie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Simu Liu has pitched his co-star Melissa Barrera to play Wonder Woman in DC Studios’ upcoming movie.

After working opposite Barrera in Peacock’s new spy seriesThe Copenhagen Test, Liu said he became convinced that the Scream star would dominate the superhero role.

“She really pushes herself,” Liu told JoBlo about Barrera in a recent interview. “I don’t know who might be listening to this interview, James Gunn or anybody else out there. But I think she really pushes herself. There were a couple of moments during stunt training where I was like, ‘That’s Wonder Woman-esque.’ I’m just throwing it out there.”

He continued to rave about the activist, saying: “After the whole season and after all the training that she had been through, Melissa was looking really sharp as a fighter, and so, she came to set and she was just ready to come to blows. And it was really fun just to get to play that with her, and I’m really proud of what we did too. I’m really proud of her. She did a lot, most, if not all of her own stunts, and she’s just the best.”

Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, is in the market to cast a new Wonder Woman for the next installment to his growing DC Universe, which began with the filmmaker’s hit Superman movie last July. The hit movie, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, launched Gunn’s new series of movies focusing on beloved DC superheroes. Already, a Supergirl film starring Milly Alcock and a new Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, are in development.

open image in gallery Actor Simu Liu said his 'The Copenhagen Test' co-star Melissa Barrera should play Wonder Woman in James Gunn's new DCU installment ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery James Gunn’s new DC Universe began with his new ‘Superman’ movie with stars David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane ( Getty Images )

However, the writer and director made it clear that fans will have to be patient for news of developments in the Wonder Woman movie. In July, he wrote that he was “not casting WW, nor even discussing it, until a script is finished.”

“It’s a priority but I wouldn’t call that fast-tracked. Nothing is going to be shot unless we’re as sure as we can be that the script is good,” Gunn wrote on Threads. He later went on to say that actor Adria Arjona would make a great Wonder Woman, but denied speculation that she was cast after he followed her on Instagram.

DC previously canceled plans for Wonder Woman 3 starring Gal Gadot, who played the character from 2016 to 2023, after Gunn and Peter Safran stepped in as chiefs of DC Studios.