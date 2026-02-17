Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shia LeBeouf arrested in New Orleans after ‘terrorizing’ city during Mardi Gras celebrations: report

‘Transformers’ actor was arrested just after midnight

The Explosive Self-Destruction of Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf has reportedly been arrested while celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

The Transformers actor, 39, was reportedly detained early Tuesday morning and was charged with two counts of simple battery after a brawl outside a bar in the French Quarter, according to video obtained by TMZ.

LeBeouf had reportedly been partying in the city for days leading up to his arrest. A bartender who served the controversial former child star Thursday told The Hollywood Reporter: “He is terrorizing the city!”

New Orleans Police Department did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

More to follow...

