American Pie actor Seann William Scott’s monthly income revealed in legal battle with ex-wife

Actor Seann William Scott, best known for playing Stifler in the American Pie comedy franchise, reportedly earns a staggering six-figure salary each month.

Scott, 48, who is currently embroiled in a court battle with his ex-wife, Olivia Korenberg, recently submitted an income and expense declaration.

In the filings seen by multiple outlets, he reported making $54,699 last month, though on average he earns $110,000 in salary, plus about $45,000 in royalties and $31,000 in dividends/interest per month.

He also listed that he has $158,000 in checking/savings accounts, $12,285,322 in stocks and bonds, as well as $18,781,328 in real property, $85,000 in cars, furniture worth $171,000, jewelry worth $650, and artwork valued at $93,000.

The Shifting Gears actor added that his monthly expenses total nearly $60,000, including $15,333 in property tax and around $8,000 toward child care.

'American Pie' star Seann William Scott reportedly earns a staggering six-figure salary each month ( Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )

The court documents also note that he spent $500,000 on legal expenses during the divorce. He estimated that his ex-wife has a monthly income of $5,500 as an interior designer.

The Independent has contacted Scott’s representative for comment.

Scott filed for divorce from Korenberg in February 2024 after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair, who share daughter Frankie Rose Scott, finalized their divorce in May of that year and came to a custody agreement.

However, last April, Korenberg reportedly filed court documents, claiming that Scott was trying to “evict” her from one of his homes. In the filings, she asked for sole custody of their daughter, as well as for the court to postpone the date Scott requested she move out.

Korenberg claimed that in 2023, Scott purchased a $3.3 million home intended for her and their daughter to live in temporarily, but he allegedly asked her to move out weeks after she informed him about her new romantic partner.

The Lethal Weapon alum denied his ex’s claims, and the two testified in court. Korenberg’s request for sole custody was denied.

The exes are currently fighting over attorneys’ fees.

Scott rose to fame for his portrayal of Steve Stifler in 1999’s American Pie. He reprised the role in the 2001, 2003, and 2012 sequels.

He’s since starred in the 2005 comedy-action The Dukes of Hazzard and 2007’s sports comedy Mr. Woodcock. He’s also made appearances in several TV shows, including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Lethal Weapon, Welcome to Flatch, Shifting Gears, and The Righteous Gemstones.