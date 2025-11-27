Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sadie Sink teased the growing fan speculation around her character in the forthcoming Spider-Man film, saying theories revolving around her red hair might not be accurate.

Sink, 23, shot to fame after joining the hit Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things in the second season as Max Mayfield, a newcomer who came to befriend the main group. She is now set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a yet unconfirmed role.

Her casting was first reported in March by Deadline, which stated that she was joining the fourth Spider-Man film Brand New Day alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

Marvel is yet to release any information about her character, sparking a number of theories, mostly pieced together from her appearance on set in a costume covered entirely in a bulky puffer jacket but with locks of her red hair peeking out.

In a new interview, Sink noted the speculation had taken on a life of its own but offered no hints as to who she could be playing.

“A lot of people forget that hair colour can change, but yeah, I understand all of the theories,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“People will just have to wait and see. I’m excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest.”

open image in gallery Sadie Sink, 23, shot to fame after joining hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ ( Netflix )

One of the most persistent rumours is that she plays Jean Grey, the telekinetic X-Men character previously enacted by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner.

Sink said the theory began circulating long before she had even signed on. “That was happening before I even knew that I would be working on this project,” the actor said.

“I was like, ‘Wait! What are people talking about?’”

Sink will reportedly reprise her Marvel character in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is due to begin filming next year.

Other popular theories see her playing Rachel Cole-Alves, a Punisher ally frequently depicted with red hair in the comics, or Firestar, another X-Men member associated with Spider-Man in comics and animated adaptations.

Recently, fans have also added Felicia Hardy, better known as Black Cat, to the list of contenders.

In addition to her Marvel role, Sink is returning to her theatre roots as she makes her West End debut in London next spring in Robert Icke’s production of Romeo & Juliet opposite Noah Jupe.

Sink began her career on Broadway in the musical Annie. Earlier this year, she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in John Proctor is the Villain.

open image in gallery One of the most persistent rumours is that Sink is playing Jean Grey ( Marvel Entertainment )

Sink recently opened up about the emotional experience of filming her final scenes for the last season of Stranger Things, likening it to “saying goodbye to your childhood”.

“It was awful, just so emotional,” she told Glamour. “It felt like we were genuinely grieving something, which we were because it’s a huge chapter of our lives.”

Beyond her acting roles, Sink discussed her foray into producing for the first time, on the film adaptation of the play John Proctor Is The Villain, a venture she felt “like the right fit”.

“I’ve always been curious about producing, but it was only something I wanted to do if I felt like I could take it on. I don’t want to just slap my name on something as a producer just because I can,” she said.

“I actually want to learn how to do it and do it right and work with people who are willing to educate me on it.”