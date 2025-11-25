Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Rush Hour 4 in development after Trump reportedly pushed for sequel

Brett Ratner is reportedly attached to return to the project

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Tuesday 25 November 2025 13:37 EST
Report: Warner Bros. Rejects Paramount Offer

Paramount will produce another Rush Hour sequel, according to new reports.

The news comes days after it was reported that Donald Trump pressured the studio to reboot the comedy franchise.

After rumors of controversial director Brett Ratner returning for Rush Hour 4 started circulating last year, the installment reportedly had difficulty finding a home — until now. Paramount will distribute the newest buddy-cop action movie on behalf of Warner Bros, Deadline reported Tuesday.

It comes after Semafor, citing an insider, reported Sunday that Trump had pressed billionaire Paramount owner Larry Ellison to revive the franchise.

Paramount did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

More to follow...

