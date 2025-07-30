Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Schneider has discussed whether he finds it annoying to repeat his catchphrase in several Adam Sandler films.

The 61-year-old comedian has regularly collaborated with Sandler over the decades, dating back to their first film together in 1998:The Waterboy.

Since then, the pair have appeared in comedies including Little Nicky (2000), 50 First Dates (2004), The Longest Yard (2005), and Bedtime Stories (2008). Although Schneider played different roles in each of those films, his characters are always given the line: “You can do it!”

The running gag began in The Waterboy and has continued up until to this year with Schneider repeating his catchphrase in the recently released Happy Gilmore 2.

The phrase has become so associated with Schneider that fans continue to shout it at him in public, said the actor. During an interview with Mai FM Morning Crew in 2024, he compared the phenomenon to resenting a cup of coffee that he used to enjoy.

“You know, when you get sick of a certain kind of coffee and you go, 'I can't have that again' and then you miss it?” he explained. “Tastes really good, and then you wanna throw up after a while. That's what I feel about people yelling, 'You can do it'."

open image in gallery Rob Schneider ( Getty Images )

Speaking at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 earlier this month, Schneider joked to Entertainment Tonight that the film was a “good way for Sandler to get his old friends together” due to the huge amount of cameos that the film features.

Schneider added: ”No one in the history of show business has been more loyal, more generous and more kind... he's just an incredible guy."

Original cast members Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald have reprised their roles in the sequel, while new additions include Ben Stiller, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, and Steve Buscemi.

open image in gallery Adam Sandler in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ ( Scott Yamano/Netflix )

Elsewhere, NFL star Travis Kelce appears as a waiter and celebrity chef Guy Fieri plays a rival golfer. Musicians Kid Cudi, Eminem, and Post Malone also make appearances, with Cudi playing an FBI agent, Eminem a confrontational golf fan, and Malone a sports commentator.

Also in the film is Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny who recently said he was so starstruck meeting Sandler for the first time that he cried.