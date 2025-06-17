Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Brosnahan said that actors who have been in superhero films should not complain and “stand by” the work.

In a conversation with Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried, Brosnahan, who will be playing Lois Lane in James Gunn’s forthcoming Superman film, called out actors who complain about past work.

Responding to Seyfried’s statement that a film’s cast and crew’s “passion and grace and curiosity” is evident in the final product, Brosnahan said: “I don’t know why people say yes only to then turn around and complain about it. Look, I don’t want to shit on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them.”

“I honestly don’t think you should call it a superhero movie ever again, because it isn’t just that, and I think people are going to see that,” Seyfried said.

“It’s really important to have this kind superhero, this guy who’s just trying to do his best.”

Directed by DC Studios boss James Gunn, Superman is part of an effort to re-launch the studio’s larger comic book film franchise. The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luther.

Additional cast members include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Prior to Corenswet, the last actor to portray Superman in live-action films was Henry Cavill, who first played the character in 2013’s Man of Steel. Cavill reprised the super hero role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League and the 2021 re-release Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He also appeared as Superman in uncredited cameos in The Flash (2023) and Black Adam (2022).

Fans previously hailed the return of popular Superman character Krypto the Superdog when the first trailer for the new film was released, who featured in the comics as Superman’s canine companion.

On X, formerly Twitter, Gunn shared the first image of the character in the film, which sees the dog sitting on the Moon with Superman as they gaze down at the Earth, which is a homage to a panel from the acclaimed comic book All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison.

Superman will be released in cinemas on 11 July 2025.