Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Quentin Tarantino has said he plans to open his first play in London’s West End and may adapt the show into his final film if it’s a success.

The 62-year-old filmmaker, best known for movies including Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, wants to move to England with his family in 2026 for the project.

Tarantino said he expected the comedy play, which is yet to be given a title, would take up to two years of his life, unless “it is a flop”, and suggested that he may adapt the work for the screen for his directorial swan song.

He told The Church of Tarantino podcast: “The play is all written, it is absolutely the next thing that I’m going to [do] and we will start the ball rolling on it in January.”

The director continued: “I’m preparing for it to be a success. If it is a flop, then I will be done very quickly.”

Tarantino is thought to currently be living in Israel with his wife, singer Daniella Pick, and their two children.

He told the podcast he’s having a “great time” with his children and plans to “hang out” with his family for the rest of the year before “more than likely” relocating them to England for the play.

Quentin Tarantino has said he plans to bring his debut play to London’s West End ( Getty )

Tarantino previously said he was thinking about writing a play, saying he hoped it “would be funny stuff” and that if it were “a popular play, then I’ll probably make a movie.”

The director has kept the details of the play’s plot close to his chest; it's likely the storyline details will be confirmed when the show’s theatre run is officially announced.

Tarantino has previously adapted his 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into a play and staged The Hateful Eight through a live reading of the script in 2015 after it was leaked.

He said at the time: ‘I'm very, very depressed. I finished a script, a first draft, and I didn't mean to shoot it until next winter, a year from now. I gave it to six people, and apparently it's gotten out today.”

Back in January the filmmaker revealed he was in “no rush” to make his final project as he was enjoying time with his children and wanted them to be old enough to understand his final work.

“I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least 6. “That way he will know what’s going on, he’ll be there and it will be a memory for the rest of his life,” he said. “My daughter is already such a genius, she’ll just get it.”