Pedro Pascal calls JK Rowling a ‘heinous loser’ in wake of UK ruling on trans women

Pedro Pascal has dubbed JK Rowling a “heinous loser” after the Harry Potter author celebrated the UK Supreme Court’s recent ruling that trans women are not legally women under the Equality Act.

The Last of Us actor, 50, who attended the London premiere of the Marvel blockbuster Thunderbolts* wearing a trans rights T-shirt this week, left the remark under an Instagram post by activist Tariq Ra'ouf, who called for his followers to boycott all Harry Potter projects in light of Rowling’s actions.

Rowling had shared a photo from her superyacht, smoking a cigar, alongside the caption, “I love it when a plan comes together,” after five judges ruled unanimously that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex last week.

The ruling follows a series of legal challenges brought by the campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS), which were backed by the author. Rowling has denied being transphobic, but has previously stated that she would rather go to jail than refer to a trans person by their preferred pronouns.

Stars of the Harry Potter franchise, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, have condemned Rowling’s comments and distanced themselves from the author and her work.

Ra'ouf urged his followers to boycott the Harry Potter franchise altogether. “Don’t watch the show. Don’t go to Universal. Don’t buy a single Harry Potter thing ever. It’s time to tell these corporations that transphobia loses money,” he wrote in the caption alongside the post.

“It has become our mission as the general public to make sure that every single thing that's Harry Potter related fails... because that awful disgusting s***, that has consequences,” he said in the video.

As well as liking the post, Pascal shared his thoughts on the author in the comment section: “Awful disgusting S*** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behaviour,” he wrote.

Pascal has been a vocal supporter of the trans community since his sister came out as a transgender woman in February 2021.

Posting on Instagram, the Mandalorian star shared a picture of his sister on the cover of the Spanish magazine Ya, alongside the phrase: “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux.” The phrase translates into English as: "My sister, my heart, our Lux."

In another Instagram post supporting trans people, shared in February 2025, the Fantastic Four actor wrote: “I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorising the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.”

The UK Supreme Court’s landmark ruling means that transgender women can no longer sit on public boards in places set aside for women. It could also impact the way that trans people use single-sex spaces such as toilets, refuge spaces and hospital wards.

Amnesty International UK described the ruling as “disappointing” with “potentially concerning consequences for trans people” but said it is “important to stress that the court has been clear that trans people are protected under the Equality Act against discrimination and harassment”.