Oscars 2025 live updates: Mikey Madison beats Demi Moore for Best Actress as Anora sweeps with five awards
This year’s Oscar winners have been announced with Anora leading the way with five trophies in total
The 2025 Academy Awards have concluded with Sean Baker’s Cinderella-stripper caper, Anora, becoming the evening’s big winner, taking home five trophies in total, including Best Picture.
Sunday’s ceremony was hosted by Conan O’Brien, who takes over from Oscars stalwart Jimmy Kimmel.
Nominations were announced in January, with Netflix’s divisive musical Emilia Pérez leading the pack with 13 nominations, setting a record for a non-English-language film. The controversial film, though, only walked away with 2 Oscars in the end. Lead star, Karla Sofía Gascón, was also in attendance after sitting out most of awards season due to her racist tweet controversy.
Meanwhile, Adrien Brody claimed his second ever Best Actor win for his role in The Brutalist.
Demi Moore missed out on a late-career win in the other acting categories as Anora’s Mikey Madison claimed Best Actress. Succession’s Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain and Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez.
Morgan Freeman also delivered a touching tribute to film icon Gene Hackman, whose death under “suspicious” circumstances at 95 is currently under investigation.
Mick Jagger shares unexpected Bob Dylan revelation at Oscars
Mick Jagger made an honest admission about Bob Dylan while presenting at the 2025 Oscars.
The Rolling Stones frontman, 81, was a surprise attendee at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday (2 March) and received a standing ovation from Hollywood stars, including fellow musician Elton John.
But when Jagger graced the stage to applause from the audience, he humbly revealed that he wasn’t actually the first choice to present the Best Original Song category. Jagger claimed that Dylan had been asked to attend due to the biopic of his life, A Complete Unknown, being nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet.
Mick Jagger drops unexpected Bob Dylan revelation at Oscars
Oscars 2025 viewers brand James Bond tribute ‘worst’ moment in ceremony’s history
Oscars viewers have branded a bizarre James Bond musical segment as “pointless” – and one of the “worst” moments in the ceremony’s history.
The sequence was kicked off by Demi Moore’s Substance co-star Margaret Qualley, who performed a dance routine to the iconic Bond theme, before singers Doja Cat performed “Diamonds are Forever” and Raye sang “Skyfall”.
Lisa, the Thai singer currently seen in season three of The White Lotus, also featured, dancing to “Live and Let Die”.
Viewers watching along at home questioned the length of the sequence, with many wondering whether Daniel Craig’s replacement as Bond was about to be announced. However, that wasn’t to be.
Oscars viewers have same question after ‘pointless’ James Bond tribute
Conan O’Brien boldly mocking Karla Sofia Gascon in front of her prompts groans from Oscars audience
Oscars 2025 host Conan O’Brien drew groans for his joke about controversial Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón.
During the awards campaign, Best Actress nominee Gascón found herself at the centre of a string of controversies after accusations of racism and Islamophobia when social media posts resurfaced.
Despite Gascón being in the audience, O’Brien didn’t hold back when addressing the subject during his “incredibly silly”, but otherwise tame, opening monologue.
“Anora uses the ‘F-word’ 479 times – that’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist,” the comedian and TV personality said.
Oscars host Conan O’Brien mocks Karla Sofia Gascon in front of her
Why Morgan Freeman wore just one glove at the 2025 Oscars
The 87-year-old actor had his hands clasped behind his back for much of his Oscars appearance.
The ‘excruciating’ reason why Morgan Freeman was wearing one glove at the Oscars
Andrew Garfield praised for helping Goldie Hawn at Oscars after eye condition reveal
Andrew Garfield had to assist Goldie Hawn with the Oscars autocue after she revealed she has cataracts.
The Death Becomes Her actor, 79, presented two awards alongside British star Garfield early on in the 2025 ceremony, which was hosted by Conan O’Brien.
However, midway through their appearance on stage, Hawn, who was delivering her pre-written dialogue, had to stop as she was unable to see what was on the screen.
Goldie Hawn reveals eye condition on Oscars stage and asks for Andrew Garfield’s help
Isabella Rossellini paid a subtle tribute to David Lynch at the Oscars
Rossellini, 72, appeared in Lynch’s 1986 mystery thriller Blue Velvet. The film was named after a 1951 song by Bernie Wayne and Lee Morris of the same name, popularised by Bobby Vinton’s more commercially successful rendition in 1963.
In the movie, Rossellini wears a blue velvet dress throughout key scenes. The actor recreated the moment at the Awards with a Dolce and Gabbana dress made of the sumptuous material reminiscent of her outfit in the film.
Isabella Rossellini paid a subtle tribute to David Lynch at the Oscars
Anora director Sean Baker went from first-time nominee to breaking Oscars record with four-trophy haul
First-time Oscar nominee Sean Baker has made history with his haul at the 2025 Academy Awards.
The American director, 54, had never before been nominated for an Oscar prior to Sunday night’s (2 March) ceremony.
Baker is the first person ever to win four Oscars in one night for the same movie.
Previously in 1954, as reported by The LA Times, Walt Disney won four awards in one night – but for four different films, including the documentary The Living Desert and three shorts.
Anora director Sean Baker makes Oscars history with four-trophy haul
Adrien Brody criticised for ‘self-indulgent’ Oscars conduct after throwing gum at girlfriend
Adrien Brody drew the ire of Oscars 2025 viewers while accepting the award for Best Actor.
As he walked on stage to accept the award, Brody was seen spitting out chewing gum and throwing it to his partner, Georgina Chapman.
His lengthy speech saw the actor tell the Oscar showrunners to “turn the music off”, before he continued speaking for a while longer. “I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief,” he said.
Oscar viewers criticise Adrien Brody for ‘self-indulgent’ Best Actor speech
The most questionable looks from the celebrities on the red carpet
From garish tuxedos to tinfoil-esque gowns, not everyone was a fashion winner at the 2025 Academy Awards on Sunday.
Oscars 2025 red carpet: Most questionable looks as Miley Cyrus debuts new eyebrows
Oscars 2025: Best dressed stars shine on the red carpet
From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, here are the best dressed stars on the 2025 Oscars red carpet:
