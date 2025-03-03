Oscars 2025 live updates: Mikey Madison beats Demi Moore for Best Actress as Anora sweeps with five awards
This year’s Oscar nominees include Demi Moore (’The Substance’), Timothée Chalamet (’A Complete Unknown’), Kieran Culkin (’A Real Pain’) and Ariana Grande (’Wicked’)
The 2025 Academy Awards are officially underway as Hollywood celebrates the best films and acting performances of the last year.
Sunday’s ceremony is hosted by Conan O’Brien, who takes over from Oscars stalwart Jimmy Kimmel.
Nominations were announced in January, with Netflix’s divisive musical Emilia Pérez leading the pack on 13 nominations, setting a record for a non-English-language film. Meanwhile, The Brutalist and Wicked tied with 10 nominations apiece. A Complete Unknown and Conclave followed with eight mentions each.
In the acting categories, Demi Moore (The Substance), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), and Ariana Grande (Wicked) are among the nominees.
Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón is also in attendance after sitting out most of awards season due to her racist tweet controversy.
There is likely to be some kind of tribute to film icon Gene Hackman, whose death under “suspicious” circumstances at 95 is currently under investigation.
This year’s ceremony will air on ABC and stream on Hulu on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. British viewers can tune in on ITV1 and ITVX.
The Independent will be bringing you live updates from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Winners list in full
That’s all folks! Stick around as we’ll have reviews, in-person reporting from Kevin EG Perry and more.
To recap, here is the winners list in full:
Oscar winners 2025 – the complete list
Mikey Madison wins Best Actress; Anora wins Best Picture in shock victories
Well, well, well. A classic Oscars upset as 25-year-old Mikey Madison beats Demi Moore and Anora beats The Brutalist and Conclave.
It was a deserved win for Sean Baker’s “sad and sexy glitter bomb of a film,” writes The Independent’s Adam White.
“At the centre of it all is Mikey Madison. After small but memorable parts as an acid-soaked Charles Manson acolyte in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and an unassuming Ghostface in the Scream franchise, Anora arrived at an opportune moment for the actor, a star-making role if ever there was one. And as the hard-talking, fast-speaking Ani, Madison goes for broke.”
Why Anora was the right Best Picture Oscar winner
What stars are wearing to the afterparties
Stars are already starting to celebrate across town at Vanity Fair‘s exclusive after-party inside the Beverly Hills Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
While many A-listers played it safe, posing against the sunset-hued backdrop in glamorous couture garb, others turned up in questionable outfits. Olivia Wilde smiled for the cameras in a totally sheer gown with a plunging neckline that exposed her naked figure underneath.
Stars give daring and bold looks as they hit events following Oscars
Palestinian-Israeli winners call for Middle East peace as they accept their Oscars
The winners of Best Documentary Feature Film used their acceptance speech to highlight the need for peace in the Middle East and called for the liberation of Palestine, as well as the safety of Israel.
Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, and Yuval Abraham, an Israeli investigative journalist, won the Oscar for their film No Other Land, which shows the destruction of the occupied West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli soldiers and explores the alliance that develops between the two men.
Adra told crowds of A-listers, which included actress and former IDF soldier Gal Gadot, that he had recently become a father, and hoped his young daughter would not have to live in fear, as he had “under Israeli occupation.”
Oscar winners highlight need for peace in Middle East and call for a free Palestine
Adrien Brody wins Best Actor... and takes his time on stage
Adrien Brody showed his power over the Oscars producers as he demanded they stopped trying to play him off during his speech on stage. The actor became a two-time Oscar winner after taking home Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist.
“I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world,” he said. “I believe if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.”
Mick Jagger shares unexpected Bob Dylan admission
The Rolling Stones frontman, 81, was a surprise attendee as he received a standing ovation from Hollywood stars, including fellow musician Elton John.
But when Jagger graced the stage to applause from the audience, he humbly revealed that he wasn’t actually the first choice to present the Best Original Song category. Jagger claimed that Dylan had been asked to attend due to the biopic of his life, A Complete Unknown, being nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet.
“As much as I love doing it, I wasn’t the first choice to give this award out,” Jagger said, adding candidly: “The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this.”
Mick Jagger drops unexpected Bob Dylan revelation at Oscars
Conan gets political
O’Brien appeared to mock Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin in his latest bit.
“Anora is having a good night. Two wins already,” he said. “I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian.”
Oscars’ host Conan O’Brien jokes about ‘standing up to a powerful Russian’
'Emilia Pérez' loses Best International Feature Film
Best International Feature Film seemed to be a lock for Emilia Pérez. However, it’s I'm Still Here that goes home with the win.
Director Walter Salles accepted the first Oscar win for Brazil after five nominations.
“Thank you first in the name of Brazilian cinema in such an extraordinary group of filmmakers,” Salles said. “This goes to a woman... who decided to not to bend, and to resist.”
The film is based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s 2015 memoir of the same name about Eunice Paiva — a mother and activist coping with the forced disappearance of her husband, the dissident politician Rubens Paiva (Selton Mello), during the military dictatorship in Brazil.
Morgan Freeman pays tribute to Gene Hackman
Morgan Freeman introduced the annual In Memorium segment with a tribute to Gene Hackman, who died under “suspicious” circumstances just weeks ago.
“He won 2 Oscars but most importantly, he won the hearts of film-lovers around the world,” said Morgan.
Colman Domingo instigates dance party during ad break
During the ad break, Best Actor-nominee Colman Domingo came onstage to urge nominees to toast to Los Angeles with little bottles of tequila.
He then instigated a brief “dance party” and encouraged attendees to take selfies. Something to note if everyone seems a bit more relaxed next time you see them on screen.
