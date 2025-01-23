Oscar nominations 2025 – live: Hollywood prepares for movie awards announcement
‘Conclave,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Anora’ and ‘Emilia Pérez’ are among this year’s favourites
The 2025 Oscar nominations are set to be announced at 8:30am ET (1:30pm GMT) on Thursday (January 23).
This year’s nominees will be revealed during a live broadcast presented by Bottoms actor Rachel Sennott and SNL star Bowen Yang from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Viewers can tune in on the Oscars website or Hulu.
The recent wildfires in Los Angeles have notably impacted this awards season, leading the Academy to extend the nomination voting period and delay the announcement, which was previously scheduled for January 17.
With the Golden Globes awarded earlier this month, several films, including Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist and Conclave, have emerged as strong contenders for the Oscars.
The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien and will take place on 2 March.
Emilia Pérez is set to make history
Oh, Emilia Pérez. Nobody thought (myself included) that the film would become an Oscar nominee back when it had its humble premiere at Cannes last May.
But not only is it set to receive a string of nominations, it’s being predicted the film could usurp record holders All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016) as the most nominated film ever.
This is due to the fact that it will most likely get two nominations in Best Supporting Actress category (for Zoe saldana and Selena Gomez) as well as the Best Original Song category.
It would need to get recognition in the Cinematography and Sound categories, too.
OK, let’s run through all of the contender for nominations today – and the films that might just miss out.
Let’s start with Best Picture, which currently looks set to be a two-horse race between Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic The Brutalist and the frankly average Emilia Pérez.
Other nominees will undoubtedly include Anora, A Complete Unknown, Conclave and Wicked – but that’s where it gets trickier.
A nomination for The Substance would be huge considering body horror films rarely, if ever, get recognised by the Academy, and it would also be unfair for Dune: Part 2 to miss out considering it was perhaps the best use of IMAX ever put to screen.
Outside bets include critical darlings The Nickel Boys, A Real Pain and Sing Sing – but expect one of those to creep in.
Green, pink or golden: Will ‘Wicked’ prove popular on Oscars night?
Wicked, the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, proved a box office success and boasted all-singing, all-dancing performances from stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
Back in 1940, The Wizard of Oz was overlooked for the Academy’s top prize in favor of Gone With The Wind. Could Wicked finally take Best Picture back to Oz?
It will surely be in the running, but The Independent’s critic Clarisse Loughrey had some misgivings:
The Wicked movie is fun and well-acted – but why does it look so terrible?
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande showcase phenomenal vocal ability in this adaptation of the blockbuster musical, but they’re let down by a film that is aggressively overlit and shot like a TV advert
How to watch the 2025 Oscars
As a reminder, this year’s Oscars take place on Sunday, March 2 and will be hosted for the first time by former talk show host and genius The Simpsons writer Conan O’Brien.
Here’s how to watch them live:
The 2025 Oscars will stream live on Hulu
The 97th Academy Awards will air on ABC and be streamed live on Hulu at the same time
Will ‘Emilia Pérez’ make history?
Emilia Pérez, a florid Spanish-language musical by French auteur Jacques Audiard about a Mexican cartel boss who undergoes a series of gender-affirming surgeries, could make history as soon as nominations are announced.
It has been tipped to set a new record for most nominations for an international film: the current number to beat is 10, held jointly by Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) and Roma (2018).
Whether it breaks that record or not, The Independent’s critics aren’t sure it deserves the highest recognition. In a two-star review, Clarisse Loughrey called the film a “reductive” take on the trans experience:
Selena Gomez is miscast in the reductive Oscar frontrunner Emilia Pérez – review
Karla Sofía Gascón could make history as the first openly transgender Best Actress Oscar nominee – but you can’t help but wish this Netflix musical-crime-drama was better than it is
Does Demi Moore have ‘The Substance’ to take home an Oscar?
Horror has traditionally been underserved at the Oscars, but there are plenty who consider Demi Moore a favorite to go home with an Oscar after she won a Golden Globe for her gripping performance in Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance.
The Independent’s critic lauded Moore as “sensational”, but didn’t think much of the film’s ending:
Gross, grisly The Substance loses its way, but Demi Moore is sensational – review
Coralie Fargeat reimagines the historical misogynist ‘hagsploitation’ genre to powerful effect – at least until her film’s disgusting ending
Might Kieran Culkin be A Real Oscar contender?
In Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain, two cousins (played by Eisenberg and Succession star Kieran Culkin) travel to Poland for a tour that includes visits to Majdanek concentration camp and their late grandmother’s former home.
It’s a sharp, witty and beautifully observed story, lit up by Culkin who The Independent’s critic said delivers a “poignant, wrecking ball performance”. Read our review in full here:
A Real Pain boasts a wrecking ball of a performance from Kieran Culkin – review
Jesse Eisenberg’s Oscar-tipped comedy drama revolves around two cousins on a trip to Poland to visit their grandmother’s childhood home
Will Papal drama ‘Conclave’ see Berger crowned king?
Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front took home four Oscars in 2023, and the German-born director has been tipped to be similarly fêted for his follow-up Conclave.
The film, led by Ralph Fiennes, is a tense, taut thriller following the internal politics of the elections to decide a new Pope.
The Independent’s critic gave it just three stars. Here’s why:
The twisty, Oscar-tipped Conclave needed more than shock and awe
Ralph Fiennes is a vaping cardinal tasked with electing a new pope, in a film that plays as a conspiracy thriller – if only it interrogated its own ideas, though
Can ‘Anora’s Cinderella story take it all the way to the Oscars?
Anora has won over plenty of fans since triumphing in the Palme d’Or at Cannes last May, and Sean Baker’s intimate tale about a stripper who marries the son of a Russian oligarch could yet have a fairytale ending of its own with victory at the Academy Awards.
Here’s The Independent’s review:
The funny, chaotic, tender Anora is Cinderella with sex workers
It’s far more a fairytale than director Sean Baker’s previous films. But it’s about holding onto a dream you know is about to collapse
Could ‘Dune: Part Two’ pull a ‘Godfather: Part II’?
It’s rare for a sequel to win Best Picture, although The Godfather: Part II and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King did both manage it. Could Dune: Part Two repeat the trick?
The epic certainly has its fans, including The Independent critic Clarisse Loughrey who wrote that the film contains moments “that feel so audacious, they play out as if they were already etched onto the cinematic canon.”
Here’s her review:
Dune: Part Two is like no other blockbuster in existence – review
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and a snarling Austin Butler add star power to a work of total sensory and imaginative immersion in the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic
