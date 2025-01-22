Oscar 2025 nominations – live: When and how to watch as Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott set to announce nominees
‘Conclave,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Anora’ and ‘Emilia Pérez’ are among this year’s favorites
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The 2025 Oscar nominations are set to be announced at 8:30am ET (1:30pm GMT) on Thursday (January 23).
This year’s nominees will be revealed during a live broadcast presented by Bottoms actor Rachel Sennott and SNL star Bowen Yang from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Viewers can tune in on the Oscars website or Hulu.
The recent wildfires in Los Angeles have notably impacted this awards season, leading the Academy to extend the nomination voting period and delay the announcement, which was previously scheduled for January 17.
With the Golden Globes awarded earlier this month, several films have emerged as strong contenders for the Oscars.
Edward Berger’s papal drama Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, has garnered significant attention as has the divisive Netflix musical Emilia Pérez, which led with four wins at the Globes. Palme d’Or winner Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic The Brutalist, featuring Adrien Brody, are also leading the conversation.
Meanwhile, in the acting categories, Timothée Chalamet is a double threat with Dune 2 and Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown likely to receive attention. The Best Actress category is particularly tight with Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) and Demi Moore (The Substance) likely to go toe-to-toe.
Follow along for live updates below.
The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien and will take place on March 2.
Will 'The Brutalist’ triumph?
Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist is a defiant, distinctive masterpiece at loggerheads with conventional film industry wisdom. It’s also considered a favorite to take home Best Picture, along with a few other awards.
Here, Xan Books explains why the film is a nod to a far more interesting kind of American filmmaking:
The 215-minute, Oscar-tipped epic that could save Hollywood – if we let it
Brady Corbet’s ‘The Brutalist’ is a defiant, distinctive masterpiece at loggerheads with conventional film industry wisdom. And, just like Francis Ford Coppola’s maddening self-funded ‘Megalopolis’ last year, it’s a nod to a far more interesting kind of American filmmaking, writes Xan Brooks
Who are 2025 Oscars nominations presenters Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang?
This year’s Oscars nominations will be announced by rising stars Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang.
The pair are both actors, writers and comedians and will be hopeful that the early-morning hosting gig from Los Angeles isn’t their last association with the Academy Awards.
Here’s all you need to know about the pair:
Who are 2025 Oscars nominations presenters Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang?
You may know the actor and comedian from ‘Bottoms’ or ‘Saturday Night Live,’ respectively
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments